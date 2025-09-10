Forest Dept Employee Raped On Pretext Of Marriage, Extorted Of Lakhs Of Rupees In MP's Jabalpur

Woman Accused Man Of Raping For 5-Years, Extorting Lakhs Of Money In MP's Jabalpur | Representational Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman employee posted at the Madhya Pradesh’s Forest Department has accused a man of sexually exploiting her for five years on the false promise of marriage, as reported by police on Wednesday.

According to information, the victim alleged that the accused Raja Gond, an employee at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical Hospital, had developed a relationship with her under the pretext of marriage five years ago.

However, after her engagement, he went on to marry another woman.

‘Accused extorted money’

The complainant has further claimed that after establishing physical relations, the accused also continuously blackmailed her and extorted several lakhs of rupees.

The woman said that despite filing a complaint at the police station, no action was taken.

Left with no option, she reached out to the Superintendent of Police (SP) office and submitted a written complaint against the accused.

According to information, the accused is a resident of Satpula Chhui Khadan.

According to police officials, both families had earlier agreed to the marriage. After receiving the complaint, senior officers directed Gwarighat police station to conduct an investigation and take necessary action in the matter.