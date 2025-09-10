 ‘Bhai Vakeel Hai’ Song From Jolly LLB 3 Offends Lawyers; PIL Filed In Madhya Pradesh High Court, Hearing On September 12
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 12:57 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Akshay Kumar and Arshad Wrasi starrer Jolly LLB 3 has grabbed the headlines even before its release on September 19.

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court over one of the film's song 'Bhai Vakeel Hai'. The petitioner argued that the song paints a 'corrupt' image of the lawyers and disrespects their profession.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court is expected to hear the case on 12 September 2025.

The Song

The lyrics are as follows: Har package ka deal ha...fikar na kar tera bhai vakeel hai. (There is price to every problem...Don't worry, your brother is a lawyer)

What the Petition Says:

The PIL was filed by a lawyer from Jabalpur, who claims that the song disrespects the legal system.

According to the petition, actors in the song are seen dancing in black coats and lawyer's gowns, which are meant to be worn in court with dignity.

The lyrics, such as “fikar na kar tera bhai vakeel hai” and references to “package deals” and “judge ko mamu banana,” are said to portray lawyers and judges in an insulting way.

Who Has Been Named in the Case:

The petition has made the State Government of Madhya Pradesh, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) parties to the case.

The petition seeks a stay on the release of the film or removal of the controversial content, saying that it can mislead the public and damage the reputation of the judiciary and legal community.

