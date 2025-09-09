 'Hayee, Itna Handsome TC…' Female Passenger Secretly Records TC Onboard Bhopal-Delhi Shatabdi Express, Posts Video On Social Media
The video quickly went viral, attracting thousands of views, likes, and comments.

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 02:08 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A girl traveling in the Bhopal-Delhi Shatabdi Express secretly recorded a train ticket checker (T.C.) and shared the video on social media.

Her caption read, "Haye agar aisa TC ho toh main roz train se travel karu" (Oh, if such a T.C. were there, I would travel by train every day).

Check out the video below :

The incident also sparked discussions on what would happen if the situation were reversed. If a handsome male T.C. can be secretly recorded and shared without consequences, many wonder what legal action would be taken if a female T.C. were recorded by a man and shared online.

In such cases, strict legal action would likely be taken, and the person responsible could face jail time.

While some social media users found the post amusing and light-hearted, many others criticised it for invading the privacy of a working professional.

'What if a man secretly recorded a woman?' Netizens slam

The video raised important questions about respecting personal space and ethical behavior on social media platforms.

Some have pointed out that recording someone without their consent, especially while they are performing official duties, is not appropriate and may violate privacy laws.

The local authorities are now investigating the matter and may take necessary action against the girl for violating privacy norms.

This event has become a key example of how social media should be used responsibly, and privacy must be respected in public spaces.

