VIDEO: MPSU, ABVP Students Caught Thrashing Each Other With Sticks & Rods After Verbal Spat Outside Jabalpur College

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A violent clash broke out between two student unions-- ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) and MPSU (Madhya Pradesh Student Union) outside Kalaniketan Polytechnic College in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

A video has gone viral showing members of both groups fighting with bats, sticks, rods, and other weapons.

Check out the video below :

#WATCH | MP: MPSU And ABVP Students Caught In Fierce Clash Outside Kalaniketan Polytechnic College In Jabalpur#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Jabalpur pic.twitter.com/x0PVmKzfwa — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 9, 2025

According to ground reports, both the groups were carrying out membership drives on campus when the argument turned physical.

They leveled multiple allegations against each other.

According to ABVP, MPSU members are involved in marijuana and drug trade inside the college. Meanwhile, MPSU accused ABVP of trying to break their organisation and claimed the attack was supported by an “education mafia.”

Several students were injured in the clash. From MPSU, Yes and Adbhud Dubey were hurt, while ABVP members Prithvi Sonkar, Rahul Singh, and Sarthak Chaudhary also sustained injuries.

All injured students are being treated at Victoria Hospital.

Police rushed to the college after the incident and deployed a heavy force inside the campus.

Both groups have filed complaints with Omti Police seeking action. The college campus remained tense as authorities continue their investigation.