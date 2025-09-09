 Dhaba Cook Stunned As ₹46 Crore Tax Notice Lands In His Name In MP's Bhind; Bank Account Misused In Fraud
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalDhaba Cook Stunned As ₹46 Crore Tax Notice Lands In His Name In MP's Bhind; Bank Account Misused In Fraud

Dhaba Cook Stunned As ₹46 Crore Tax Notice Lands In His Name In MP's Bhind; Bank Account Misused In Fraud

According to the cook, his yearly bank transactions do not exceed ₹3 lakh

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
Dhaba Cook Stunned As ₹46 Crore Tax Notice Lands In His Name In MP's Bhind; Bank Account Misused In Fraud |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A dhaba cook from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind was shocked to receive an Income Tax Department notice over ₹46 crore suspicious transactions from a bank account opened in his name without his knowledge.

According to reports, the cook, identified as Ravindra Singh Chauhan, resident of Gandhi Nagar, works at a roadside eatery in Gwalior. According to him, his yearly bank transactions do not exceed ₹3 lakh.

He says, "I work at a roadside restaurant; not even three lakh rupees worth of transactions happen in my account annually, so how could a notice for crores of rupees come?"

Read Also
CBI Arrests Indore's Teerth Gopicon MD Mahesh Kumbhani For Submitting ₹183 Crore Fake Bank...
article-image

In April, a government notice arrived at his home. The notice was in English and was sent by the Income Tax Department. Since Ravindra was working in Pune at that time and no one in his family was well-educated, they couldn't understand the notice. Then, another similar notice arrived in July, and the family informed Ravindra.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC’s 4D Echo Machine Procurement Stuck Amid Poor Tender Response
Mumbai News: BMC’s 4D Echo Machine Procurement Stuck Amid Poor Tender Response
IRCTC To Double Rail Neer Production At Ambernath Plant For Mumbai & Gujarat
IRCTC To Double Rail Neer Production At Ambernath Plant For Mumbai & Gujarat
LIC premium-collection surpasses 2024 numbers; but overall insurance collection on wane
LIC premium-collection surpasses 2024 numbers; but overall insurance collection on wane
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal And Gaurav Khanna Slam Kunickaa Sadanand During Nomination Task For Questioning Former’s Upbringing – Watch
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal And Gaurav Khanna Slam Kunickaa Sadanand During Nomination Task For Questioning Former’s Upbringing – Watch

When Ravindra returned from Pune, he consulted a local lawyer, Advocate Pradyumn Singh Bhadoriya, who revealed that the notices were linked to transactions of over ₹46.18 crore.

Hearing this, Ravindra was stunned, as he works as a cook at a roadside restaurant; there was no way such a large amount of money could have transacted in his bank account.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Police Recruitment: Process For 8K Posts To Begin This September
article-image

On further inquiry, Ravindra obtained a five-year statement from his Punjab National Bank account in Bhind, which confirmed that his account had minimal activity.

Shockingly, with the help of the bank manager, he discovered another account in his name at the Uttam Nagar branch in Delhi. This account, allegedly opened by his former supervisor Shashi Bhushan, was linked to a company named Shaurya Traders and had been used for crores worth of financial transactions.

Ravindra alleged that Bhushan had misled him years ago by opening the account in his name when he worked at a toll plaza mess in Gwalior. Despite Ravindra’s objection, the account was never closed, and he was falsely assured that it had been shut down.

Currently, the fraudulent account still holds ₹12.5 lakh, while Ravindra insists he has no connection with the company or the money.

The cook has filed complaints with the Sirole police station, the SP’s grievance cell, and the State Cyber Cell in Gwalior, but he claims no concrete action has been taken so far. Therefore, he urges the police to take cognizance of the matter and take action against the culprits without delay.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dhaba Cook Stunned As ₹46 Crore Tax Notice Lands In His Name In MP's Bhind; Bank Account Misused...

Dhaba Cook Stunned As ₹46 Crore Tax Notice Lands In His Name In MP's Bhind; Bank Account Misused...

Madhya Pradesh Police Recruitment: Process For 8K Posts To Begin This September

Madhya Pradesh Police Recruitment: Process For 8K Posts To Begin This September

VIDEO: Ambulance Used To Transport Fodder For Morena Mayor’s Buffaloes

VIDEO: Ambulance Used To Transport Fodder For Morena Mayor’s Buffaloes

Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2025: MP's Jabalpur Ranks 2nd In National Survey, Earns ₹1 Crore Award

Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2025: MP's Jabalpur Ranks 2nd In National Survey, Earns ₹1 Crore Award

CBI Arrests Indore's Teerth Gopicon MD Mahesh Kumbhani For Submitting ₹183 Crore Fake Bank...

CBI Arrests Indore's Teerth Gopicon MD Mahesh Kumbhani For Submitting ₹183 Crore Fake Bank...