Madhya Pradesh Police Recruitment: Process For 8K Posts To Begin This September

Madhya Pradesh Police Recruitment: 7500 Constable And 500 SI Vacancies, Process To Begin This Month

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The recruitment process for 7,500 constable and 500 sub-inspector (SI) posts will begin this month, as the State Employment Board (ESB) has finalised preparations. The official advertisement is expected within a week.

The government recently decided to continue the mandatory registration requirement with the employment exchange for other recruitments.

However, it left the decision on police recruitment to the Police Headquarters, which has now clarified that registration will not be compulsory. Guidelines have already been issued to regional offices.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has set a target of recruiting 22,500 constables within three years. This year’s examination will be conducted by the ESB, while from next year, the responsibility will shift to the Police Recruitment Board.

Along with constable and SI posts, 500 clerical staff vacancies at Police Headquarters are also in the pipeline.

The recruitment had been stalled for six months due to uncertainty over registration norms. The Supreme Court’s directive to reconsider mandatory registration further delayed the process.

The entire process—including written test, physical efficiency test, and newly introduced interview round for SIs—will take around six months. This is the first SI recruitment after seven years, and importantly, the merit list will now factor in physical test scores.