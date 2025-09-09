 MP Cabinet Meet: Govt's Green Signal To 50% Tax Rebate On Scrap Of BS-1 & And BS-II Vehicles
There are around 90,000 BS-I and BS-II vehicles in the state.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 02:51 PM IST
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has decided to do away with (Bharat Stage) BS-I and BS-II vehicles, citing severe pollution caused by these in comparison to the latest model vehicles.

To encourage residents to dump their old BS-I and BS-II vehicles, the govt has decided to provide the benefit of a 50 percent motor tax waiver on the purchase of new vehicles.

There are around 90,000 BS-I and BS-II vehicles in the state.

The cabinet has taken the decision to hold direct election in local bodies like-- Nagar Palika and Nagr Praishad. Earlier direct election was held for local bodies but this practice was stopped and indirect election process was introduced during Covid period.

The bill will be introduced in the assembly in the coming winter session. If passed, the Municipal Council and Nagar Palika presidents will be elected directly by the voters, instead of councillors/corporators.

It was also decided in the meeting that atleast three-fourth of the councillors must bring a no-confidence motion to remove the chairman.

The cabinet members also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reducing the GST and passing on the benefits, especially to the MSME sector, small traders.

Before the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the ministers to pay extra attention to cleanliness in rural areas and coordinate with the public during the Seva Saptah starting from September 17-- the same day when PM Modi will perform Bhoomi Pujan of PM Mitra and other programmes in Badnawar of Dhar district.

