 Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2025: MP's Jabalpur Ranks 2nd In National Survey, Earns ₹1 Crore Award
Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2025: MP's Jabalpur Ranks 2nd In National Survey, Earns ₹1 Crore Award

Along with the honor, Jabalpur Municipal Corporation received a prize of ₹1 crore for its achievements.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 05:39 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur has earned the second place in the Clean Air Survey conducted at the national level on Tuesday.

Along with the honor, Jabalpur Municipal Corporation received a prize of ₹1 crore for its achievements.

The award was presented during a program held in New Delhi, where Jabalpur Mayor and Municipal Commissioner Preeti Yadav were invited to receive the honor.

The award was given by the Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister for Jabalpur’s efforts in maintaining clean air, controlling pollution, and protecting the environment. This is not the first time Jabalpur has achieved this recognition – it also won second place in the previous Clean Air Survey.

The Clean Air Survey is divided into three categories based on city population:

Cities with over 10 lakh population (47 cities included)

Cities with 3 lakh to 10 lakh population (44 cities included)

Cities with less than 3 lakh population (40 cities included)

Jabalpur was ranked in the second category (3 lakh to 10 lakh population) and stood out for its excellent work in keeping the air clean and promoting environmental protection.

This achievement has once again made Jabalpur proud at the national level.

