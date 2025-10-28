 Bhopal News: Hubby Gives Triple Talaq At Gunpoint, Case Registered
A man allegedly threatened his wife with a licensed gun and pronounced triple talaq to end their marriage; Shahjehanabad police have registered a case against the accused under Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act along with other relevant sections of BNS

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 09:04 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man allegedly threatened his wife with a licensed gun and pronounced triple talaq to end their marriage. Acting on the woman’s complaint, Shahjehanabad police have registered a case against the accused under Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act along with other relevant sections of BNS.

According to reports, the 28-year-old victim married Mohammad Danish, a furniture businessman in 2017. The couple has two children but recently, tensions escalated between them due to domestic disputes leading the woman to move to her parents’ house a week ago with her children.

Police said that the licensed firearm of accused has been seized and further investigation is underway. Officials added that efforts are underway to arrest Danish.

