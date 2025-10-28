Bhopal News: Hubby Gives Triple Talaq At Gunpoint, Case Registered |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man allegedly threatened his wife with a licensed gun and pronounced triple talaq to end their marriage. Acting on the woman’s complaint, Shahjehanabad police have registered a case against the accused under Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act along with other relevant sections of BNS.

According to reports, the 28-year-old victim married Mohammad Danish, a furniture businessman in 2017. The couple has two children but recently, tensions escalated between them due to domestic disputes leading the woman to move to her parents’ house a week ago with her children.

On Monday afternoon, Danish reportedly arrived at his in-laws’ house armed with his licensed gun and asked his wife to return with him. When she refused, an argument broke out. It is alleged that in a fit of anger, Danish allegedly pointed the gun at her and pronounced, “talaq, talaq, talaq,” while declaring divorce at gunpoint.

The scared woman immediately went to the police station and lodged a complaint. Shahjahanabad police station incharge Umesh Pal Singh Chauhan said a case had been registered under the Arms Act and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, which makes instant triple talaq a criminal offence.

Police said that the licensed firearm of accused has been seized and further investigation is underway. Officials added that efforts are underway to arrest Danish.