 MP News: Posing As Hindu, 38-Year-Old Muslim Man Marries Woman In Jabalpur; Later Forces Her To Convert
The couple have a daughter who is blind and is currently about 1.5 years old

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
MP Love Jihad Case: Jabalpur Man Booked For Marrying A Woman While Posing As Hindu; Forced Woman To Convert | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 38-year-old muslim man from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur has been accused of hiding his identity and befriending a woman. He allegedly forced the woman to convert into Islam.

According to reports, 38-year-old Naseer Ahmed, a resident of Gohalpur befriended a 31-year-old woman in 2022 under the assumed name Arman Singh. As their love affair deepened and the woman expressed her desire to marry him. Naseer initially refused but later agreed to a court marriage.

However when marriage documents were submitted, it revealed that the man posing as 'Arman' was actually Naseer Ahmed. Naseer reportedly assured her that religion would not affect their relationship, after which the woman went ahead with the marriage.

However, after the marriage, he first asked her to change her name and then pressured her to convert into Islam. When she resisted, Naseer and his family began harassing her. She was reportedly beaten, starved, and eventually thrown out of the house.

Later when the victim filed for divorce, Naseer threatened to kill her and began publicly humiliating her.

Jabalpur ASP Suryakant Sharma has taken the matter seriously and has instructed the Gorakhpur police station in-charge to resolve the case as quickly as possible.

The woman and Naseer have a daughter who is disabled and blind and is currently about 1.5 years old. The girl's parents are raising her and have also provided her with treatment so far.

