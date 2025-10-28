MP News: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies Of Asphyxia While Playing In Betul |

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): A five-year-old girl died of respiratory arrest and asphyxia while playing in Madhya Pradesh's Betul.

According to reports, the girl, Manali Jawaskar, suddenly fell unconscious while playing at her home. Her family immediately rushed her to Padhar Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The body was handed over to the family after a postmortem examination on Tuesday. According to the postmortem report, the girl's lungs were found collapsed. Doctors suspect she may have died from respiratory arrest and asphyxia while playing.

Manali Jawaskar was a resident of Mehtagaon. She had come to her relative's house in Rampur Khokhara with her uncle Keja Jawaskar, and aunt to celebrate Diwali. She was the youngest of her parents' two daughters.

Collapsed while playing

Manali was playing outside her house on Monday afternoon, when she suddenly collapsed and lost her senses. Her family found her unconscious lying on the ground.

Upon receiving the information, Padhar police arrived at the scene, prepared a Panchnama, and sent the body to Betul District Hospital for a postmortem. Police stated that no external injuries or evidence of an accident were found on the girl's body.

Family members stated that Manali's father works as a laborer to support the family. Family members mentioned that Manali had been slightly unwell a few days earlier, and her grandmother was also ill at home.

However, doctors confirmed that the postmortem report showed no signs of any heart-related condition. Police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation into the cause of death.