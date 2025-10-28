 MP News: Angry Woman Smashes Block Council Member’s Car With Stone Over Land Dispute In Sagar--VIDEO
The woman claimed that the member, identified as Raghvendra, had misused his position and helped someone else take over her property.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 05:39 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman vandalised the car of a Block Council member near the Block Council office in Sagar, accusing him of allotting her land to another person.

A video from the spot show the woman holding a large stone in her hands and repeatedly smashing the car’s windows, doors, etc. She appeared extremely angry as she damaged the vehicle.

People can be seen gathered around, watching the incident unfold.

Watch the video below :

Eyewitnesses said the woman arrived near the council office and suddenly began throwing stones at the parked car of the member.

The accused member reportedly ran away from the spot after seeing the woman approaching.

Speaking to local media, the woman said that she had been trying to get justice for a long time.

She alleged that despite repeated complaints, neither the Collector nor police officials were listening to her.

Out of frustration, she said she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Police soon reached the area and brought the situation under control. An investigation has been launched into the incident and the woman’s allegations.

