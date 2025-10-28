 MP News: 27-Year-Old Woman Raped By Bus Conductor On Pretext Of Helping Her Reach Home Safely In Bhind
Harshita RawatUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 06:19 PM IST
Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old woman was allegedly raped by conductor inside an empty bus parked at the Gwalior Roadways Bus Stand on Tuesday.

He assaulted her on the pretext of helping her return safely to Bhind.

The accused, a bus conductor named Vishnu Ojha from Badarwas, was caught by police while trying to escape after the incident.

According to police, the woman had gone to Shivpuri to look for her husband, as a maintenance case between them is going on in Bhind court.

She was returning from Shivpuri when she met the conductor during her journey.

They spoke during the trip, and the conductor took her phone number, promising to help her reach Gwalior later in the evening.

Later that night, he called her and asked her to wait in his bus. Around 9 p.m., the bus reached Gwalior Bus Stand and was empty.

The conductor asked her to stay inside, saying he would return shortly and drop her to Bhind. When he came back, he locked the bus from inside and raped her.

After the incident, the frightened woman informed the police through an FRV team.

The police reached the spot immediately, identified the bus, and arrested the accused before he could flee.

The woman was taken for medical examination, and a case has been registered at Padav police station.

