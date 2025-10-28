MP News: SIR 2.0; Enumeration Work Will Be Different From Bihar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The enumeration work under Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Madhya Pradesh will be different from that in Bihar. “During the enumeration in Bihar, documents were sought from the voters.

In Madhya Pradesh, voters will be asked only to furnish the necessary details that can be matched with the SIR 2003. If the voter information doesn’t match with that of the last SIR, they will be asked to furnish any of the 11 listed documents,” MP Chief Electoral Officer Sanjeev Jha said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Joint Electoral Officer Ram Pratap Singh Jadon said to mediapersons that the eligibility for voter mandates that one should be an Indian citizen, one should be at least 18 years of age, should be residing in the concerned constituency and should not be ineligible under any law.

From 1951 to 2004, SIR has been done eight times. The last SIR was done around 21 years back. The state has more than 5.74 crores voters.

The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) and the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) will prepare a special enumeration form for every voter. The Booth Level Officer (BLO) will distribute these forms to voters and will help them in matching details with the last SIR held in 2002-2004. The BLO will visit every voter’s home at least three times. They will identify the deceased and those who have been transferred. The BLO will also identify voters registered at more than one place.

The District Magistrates (DMs) will hear the first appeal against any decision of the ERO. Likewise, the CEO will hold hearings against the decision of the DM. Every voter centre will have a maximum of 1,200 voters. New voting centres will be established in high-rise buildings, resident welfare association colonies, and slum clusters.

Any voter giving wrong information in the enumeration form will be liable to a fine and punishment or both, he said.

All-party meeting over SIR

During an all-party meeting with the CEO, Congress in-charge of the Election Commission, J.P. Dhanopia, lodged various objections. He said that around 7,000 voter centres have not been included in the increased voter centre list. Without them, it is impossible to appoint the booth-level agents (BLAs). Adding that SIR is being rushed, he said it was impossible to distribute enumeration forms to 5.74 crore voters in a month and eight days. He demanded that the enumeration forms should be in Hindi. BJP MLA Bhagwan Das Sabnani suggested that the EC should ensure BLA training for a smooth SIR.

Valid documents if required

1-Any identity card or pension payment order issued to a regular employee or pensioner of any Central or State government or PSU

2-Any identity card or certificate or document issued in India by the government/local authorities/banks/post office/LIC/PSUs prior to July 1, 1987

3-Birth certificate issued by the competent authority

4-Passport

5-Matriculation or educational certificate issued by recognised boards or universities

6-Permanent residence certificate issued by the competent state authority

7-Forest right certificate

8-OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by the competent authority

9-Also included in the list are National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists); family register, prepared by state or local authorities

10-Any land or house allotment certificate by the government

11-Aadhaar ( The EC made it clear that the Aadhaar card is to be accepted and utilised as a "proof of identity and not as a proof of citizenship."