 Bhopal News: Tea Vendor Duped Of ₹1 Lakh In Online Fraud
Bhopal News: Tea Vendor Duped Of ₹1 Lakh In Online Fraud

A tea vendor from Bhopal fell victim to an online scam and lost Rs 1.02 lakh through UPI transactions. The victim Rajendra Kumar Bakoria, a resident of Sahara State, lodged a complaint with Ayodhya Nagar police after realising he had been duped.

Thursday, October 30, 2025
article-image
A representative image of online fraud | FPJ Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In another case of cybercrime, a tea vendor from Bhopal fell victim to an online scam and lost Rs 1.02 lakh through UPI transactions. The victim Rajendra Kumar Bakoria, a resident of Sahara State, lodged a complaint with Ayodhya Nagar police after realising he had been duped.

He claimed that despite registering his complaint on the cyber helpline number 1930 within 24 hours, the lost amount has not yet been recovered.

Rajendra Kumar informed that on October 27 at 8.30 pm, he received a call from an unknown number.

As his shop was crowded at the time, he handed over the phone to his son.

The caller cleverly manipulated the child into making UPI transactions resulting in two money transfers from Rajendra’s bank accounts.

According to complaint, Rs 51,000 and another Rs 51,000 from his two bank accounts, both to UPI IDs provided by the fraudster.

The cyber conmen reportedly sent a fake payment screenshot to make it appear as though money had been transferred to Rajendra’s account. However, the vendor later found that his own accounts had been debited.

