 MP News: High Court Notice To Principal Secretary, DGP And Others Over Mauganj Violence
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: High Court Notice To Principal Secretary, DGP And Others Over Mauganj Violence

MP News: High Court Notice To Principal Secretary, DGP And Others Over Mauganj Violence

The Madhya Pradesh High Court, principal bench at Jabalpur, has issued notices to the Principal Secretary (Home), DGP, collector and superintendent of police of Mauganj, the CBI, and the Central government in connection with the Mauganj violence that took place on March 15

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 09:44 AM IST
article-image
MP News: High Court Notice To Principal Secretary, DGP And Others Over Mauganj Violence |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court, principal bench at Jabalpur, has issued notices to the Principal Secretary (Home), DGP, collector and superintendent of police of Mauganj, the CBI, and the Central government in connection with the Mauganj violence that took place on March 15.

The PIL was filed by former MLA Sukhendra Singh Banna, a resident of Hanumana in Rewa, seeking a CBI investigation into the Mauganj violence. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf heard the petition and directed the government to submit a status report.

Read Also
MP News: After Death Of 25-Year-Old Son, Father Hangs Himself From Tree In Chhatarpur
article-image

According to the petition, tribal families were assaulted by land mafia members who were trying to force them to vacate their land in Gadra village of Mauganj.

The situation escalated into a violent incident, resulting in widespread clashes. An ASI on duty was also killed during the violence.

FPJ Shorts
Canara Bank Reports 19% Increase In Net Profit At ₹4,774 Crore Due To Declining Bad Loans
Canara Bank Reports 19% Increase In Net Profit At ₹4,774 Crore Due To Declining Bad Loans
Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Showers In Isolated Parts Of Karnataka; Here's To Know More
Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Showers In Isolated Parts Of Karnataka; Here's To Know More
Aditya Birla Capital Reports 3% Increase In Net Profit At ₹855 Crore
Aditya Birla Capital Reports 3% Increase In Net Profit At ₹855 Crore
US Grants India Six-Month Sanctions Waiver On Iran’s Chabahar port, MEA Confirms Amid Strategic Balancing With Russia
US Grants India Six-Month Sanctions Waiver On Iran’s Chabahar port, MEA Confirms Amid Strategic Balancing With Russia

The petition alleges that the mafia killed several tribal people, including three members of a single family. These deaths have raised serious questions.

About half a dozen people were killed in the violence, while more than 150 tribal families reportedly fled their homes and disappeared.

Complaints were filed with the concerned authorities and higher officials, but no action was taken, advocate Qazi Fakhruddin, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, told the court.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: High Court Notice To Principal Secretary, DGP And Others Over Mauganj Violence

MP News: High Court Notice To Principal Secretary, DGP And Others Over Mauganj Violence

MP News: High Court Questions Delay In Job Letters For 87% Forest, Jail Posts

MP News: High Court Questions Delay In Job Letters For 87% Forest, Jail Posts

MP News: Around 2K Drones To Weave Madhya Pradesh’s Past, Present In Sky On November 1

MP News: Around 2K Drones To Weave Madhya Pradesh’s Past, Present In Sky On November 1

Bhopal News: Shop Owners Threatened In BJP District Chief’s Name, Two Booked

Bhopal News: Shop Owners Threatened In BJP District Chief’s Name, Two Booked

Indore News: Another Case Against Raja Hashmi, Eunuchs Of A Group Demanded Strict Action Against Him

Indore News: Another Case Against Raja Hashmi, Eunuchs Of A Group Demanded Strict Action Against Him