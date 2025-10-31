MP News: High Court Notice To Principal Secretary, DGP And Others Over Mauganj Violence |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court, principal bench at Jabalpur, has issued notices to the Principal Secretary (Home), DGP, collector and superintendent of police of Mauganj, the CBI, and the Central government in connection with the Mauganj violence that took place on March 15.

The PIL was filed by former MLA Sukhendra Singh Banna, a resident of Hanumana in Rewa, seeking a CBI investigation into the Mauganj violence. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf heard the petition and directed the government to submit a status report.

According to the petition, tribal families were assaulted by land mafia members who were trying to force them to vacate their land in Gadra village of Mauganj.

The situation escalated into a violent incident, resulting in widespread clashes. An ASI on duty was also killed during the violence.

The petition alleges that the mafia killed several tribal people, including three members of a single family. These deaths have raised serious questions.

About half a dozen people were killed in the violence, while more than 150 tribal families reportedly fled their homes and disappeared.

Complaints were filed with the concerned authorities and higher officials, but no action was taken, advocate Qazi Fakhruddin, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, told the court.