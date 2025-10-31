Madhya Pradesh News: Stuck In Crane, BJP Satna MP Ganesh Singh Hurls Slap At Worker After He Tries To Help; Congress Calls It 'Arrogance Of Power'--VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video is going viral on social media showing BJP MP Ganesh Singh hurling a slap at a worker during an event in Madhya Pradesh's Satna. The BJP leader lost temper after he got stuck in a crane and a worker approached to help.

A video of the incident is circulating widely on social media, with Congress leaders and many netizens criticising the MP’s actions.

In the video, the MP looks visibly angry and frustrated as he tries to get out. A worker can be seen coming closer to help him. Suddenly, in a moment of anger, the MP slaps the worker in front of several people present at the spot.

Watch the video below :

सांसद जी हैं भाई, क्रेन में फंस कैसे गए!



सतना के अहंकारी और अपने कारनामों के लिए चर्चित सांसद गणेश सिंह ने निगम कर्मचारी क्रेन ऑपरेटर को चांटा मार दिया!



उस निरीह का दोष इतना था कि क्रेन में फंसे सांसद को बचाने चला गया! भाजपाई जनप्रतिनिधियों में अहंकार और सामंती मानसिकता उनके सर… pic.twitter.com/G1RE8AJ3o0 — MP Congress (@INCMP) October 31, 2025

What did the Congress Say?

The Congress party reacted to the incident, saying that Satna MP Ganesh Singh, slapped a municipal worker who was only trying to help him, adding that such behaviour shows the arrogant mindset among BJP representatives.

The event took place at Simariya Chowk in Satna.

According to information, it took place when the MP had gone to pay tribute and garland the statue of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar.

For this, he used a streetlight maintenance vehicle with a hydraulic crane to reach the statue.

However, while sitting in the vehicle, Singh appeared to get stuck between the handles and was seen struggling to move.

The video quickly spread across social media, drawing criticism from many users who called the MP’s behavior inappropriate.

Eyewitnesses said that Singh lost his temper after being unable to get down properly from the vehicle.

So far, no official complaint has been filed in the matter.

People online, are questioning whether such behavior is acceptable from a public representative.