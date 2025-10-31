 Madhya Pradesh News: Stuck In Crane, BJP Satna MP Ganesh Singh Hurls Slap At Worker After He Tries To Help; Congress Calls It 'Arrogance Of Power'--VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh News: Stuck In Crane, BJP Satna MP Ganesh Singh Hurls Slap At Worker After He Tries To Help; Congress Calls It 'Arrogance Of Power'--VIDEO

Madhya Pradesh News: Stuck In Crane, BJP Satna MP Ganesh Singh Hurls Slap At Worker After He Tries To Help; Congress Calls It 'Arrogance Of Power'--VIDEO

The Congress party reacted to the incident, saying that Satna MP Ganesh Singh, slapped a municipal worker who was only trying to help him, adding that such behaviour shows the arrogant mindset among BJP representatives.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 04:40 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video is going viral on social media showing BJP MP Ganesh Singh hurling a slap at a worker during an event in Madhya Pradesh's Satna. The BJP leader lost temper after he got stuck in a crane and a worker approached to help.

A video of the incident is circulating widely on social media, with Congress leaders and many netizens criticising the MP’s actions.

In the video, the MP looks visibly angry and frustrated as he tries to get out. A worker can be seen coming closer to help him. Suddenly, in a moment of anger, the MP slaps the worker in front of several people present at the spot.

Watch the video below :

FPJ Shorts
WATCH: Locals In Venezuela Seen Throwing Cash In The Air Amid Hyperinflation Crisis; Video Sparks Global Reactions
WATCH: Locals In Venezuela Seen Throwing Cash In The Air Amid Hyperinflation Crisis; Video Sparks Global Reactions
RRB JE 2025 Recruitment Begins For 2,570 Posts At rrbcdg.gov.in; Check Details Here
RRB JE 2025 Recruitment Begins For 2,570 Posts At rrbcdg.gov.in; Check Details Here
Som Pradosh Vrat 2025: Why Is This Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva & Goddess Parvati?
Som Pradosh Vrat 2025: Why Is This Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva & Goddess Parvati?
VIDEO: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Demands Inclusion Of Caste Column In State Industrial Register, Slams BJP Govt Over Farmers’ Issues And Corruption
VIDEO: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Demands Inclusion Of Caste Column In State Industrial Register, Slams BJP Govt Over Farmers’ Issues And Corruption

What did the Congress Say?

The Congress party reacted to the incident, saying that Satna MP Ganesh Singh, slapped a municipal worker who was only trying to help him, adding that such behaviour shows the arrogant mindset among BJP representatives.

The event took place at Simariya Chowk in Satna.

According to information, it took place when the MP had gone to pay tribute and garland the statue of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar.

For this, he used a streetlight maintenance vehicle with a hydraulic crane to reach the statue.

However, while sitting in the vehicle, Singh appeared to get stuck between the handles and was seen struggling to move.

Read Also
MP News: Another 5-Month-Old Baby Dies After Being Given Cough Syrup In Chhindwara; 2nd Death In 24...
article-image

The video quickly spread across social media, drawing criticism from many users who called the MP’s behavior inappropriate.

Eyewitnesses said that Singh lost his temper after being unable to get down properly from the vehicle.

So far, no official complaint has been filed in the matter.

People online, are questioning whether such behavior is acceptable from a public representative.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Man Attacked Multiple Times With Knife Over Old Dispute In Jabalpur; Two Arrested, Four...

MP News: Man Attacked Multiple Times With Knife Over Old Dispute In Jabalpur; Two Arrested, Four...

MP News: Passenger Holding Areas To Be Developed At 76 Stations Across Country; Bhopal & Jabalpur In...

MP News: Passenger Holding Areas To Be Developed At 76 Stations Across Country; Bhopal & Jabalpur In...

Madhya Pradesh News: Stuck In Crane, BJP Satna MP Ganesh Singh Hurls Slap At Worker After He Tries...

Madhya Pradesh News: Stuck In Crane, BJP Satna MP Ganesh Singh Hurls Slap At Worker After He Tries...

MP News: '...Braj Mein Topi Wale Nazar Aayenge,' Dhirendra Shastri Stirs Controversy, Urges Hindus...

MP News: '...Braj Mein Topi Wale Nazar Aayenge,' Dhirendra Shastri Stirs Controversy, Urges Hindus...

Satna MP Ganesh Singh Gets Stuck In Crane During Run For Unity Event, Slaps Operator; Video Goes...

Satna MP Ganesh Singh Gets Stuck In Crane During Run For Unity Event, Slaps Operator; Video Goes...