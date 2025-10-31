 MP News: Another 5-Month-Old Baby Dies After Being Given Cough Syrup In Chhindwara; 2nd Death In 24 Hours
Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 12:22 PM IST
MP News: 6-Month Old Dies In Chhindwara After Consuming Cough Syrup; FIRs Registered

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Another 5-month-old baby died after being given cough syrup in Chhindwara's Mauganj on Friday.

This is the second death due to cough syrup within 24 hours. A day ago, a 5-month-old child died after her family gave her Ayurvedic cough syrup in Chhindwara's Bichhua.

The incidents happened just weeks after 24 children allegedly died due to toxic 'Coldrif' cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh.

5-month-old dies in Mauganj

A 5-month-old boy from Khathkhari village in Mauganj district died after his mother, Shweta Yadav, gave him cough syrup purchased from a local store. The baby’s health worsened soon after and he died in his mother’s arms.

According to information, both families said they had purchased cough syrup and medicines from local medical stores and gave them to the babies. After that, their condition worsened and they passed away.

Following the incident, the administration sealed the medical store and filed an FIR against its owner. 

The child’s body was later sent for post-mortem and forensic examination. 

Police have launched investigations into both cases.

5-month-old dies in Bicchua

The recent case was reported from Bichhua in Chhindwara district and the deceased was identified as 6-month-old girl named Ruhi, daughter of Sandeep Minot, who fell ill earlier this week. 

When her family took her to the Community Health Centre, no doctor was available. They then bought Kasamrit cough syrup and some medicines from Kurethe Medical Store on Monday and gave them to the child.

Soon after, her condition deteriorated. The family rushed her to the Civil Hospital, where she died on Wednesday evening. 

Police have registered an FIR based on the family’s complaint and sealed the medical store. The post-mortem report is awaited for further action, said Bichhua police station in-charge Satish Uike.

