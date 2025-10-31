 Madhya Pradesh October 31, 2025, Weather Updates: Cyclone Montha Flips Weather Across State; Alert For Heavy Rainfall In Several Districts Including Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa
Madhya Pradesh October 31, 2025, Weather Updates: Cyclone Montha Flips Weather Across State; Alert For Heavy Rainfall In Several Districts Including Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa

The unseasonal rain submerged standing crops in the fields, raising fears of damage for farmers

Arimitra Bose
Updated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh October 31, 2025, Weather Updates: Alert For Heavy Rainfall Issued In Several Districts Including Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Influence of Cyclonic Storm 'Montha' has flipped the weather across the state. Cloudy skies, cold winds gripped atleast 40 districts. Capital Bhopal is witnessing third straight day without sun.

Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in several districts on Friday.

On Thursday, several districts experienced drizzle throughout the day, leading to a significant drop in temperatures. The daytime temperature in many cities dropped below 20 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal experienced an overcast condition throughout the day on Thursday. The capital recorded day temperature at 24 degrees Celsius which is 7.6 degrees Celsius below normal while it recorded night temperature at 19.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Indore too experienced drizzle and remained chilly as it recorded day temperature 23.2 degrees Celsius which was 8.8 degrees Celsius below normal.

The unseasonal rain submerged standing crops in the fields, raising fears of damage. Farmers are now demanding compensations after their crop loss.

Yellow alert has been issued for heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and Lightning, Gusty Winds (30-40 Kmph) in Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Mandla, Balaghat, Maihar Districts. Similarly, thunderstorm and Lightning At Isolated Places in Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Panna, Pandhurna Districts.

As per metrological department, the well-marked Low-Pressure Area of Severe Cyclonic Storm “Montha” over east Vidarbha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh moved north- north-westwards and lay over the same region.

The associated Cyclonic Circulation is likely to move nearly northwards towards East Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Chhattisgarh and weaken into a Low-Pressure Area during next 24 hours. The Depression over east central Arabian Sea remained practically stationary over the same region during past 6 hours and lay centered at Gujarat.

