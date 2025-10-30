 MP News: High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of 488 Trees Axed Without National Green Tribunal Nod
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of 488 Trees Axed Without National Green Tribunal Nod

MP News: High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of 488 Trees Axed Without National Green Tribunal Nod

The High Court (principal bench) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report stating that 488 trees were cut by Public Works Department (PWD) near Bhopal without mandatory permission from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 08:11 PM IST
article-image
MP News: High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of 488 Trees Axed Without National Green Tribunal Nod |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court (principal bench) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report stating that 488 trees were cut by Public Works Department (PWD) near Bhopal without mandatory permission from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The court noted that the report also revealed no clearance was obtained from state government’s nine-member committee or the designated tree officer, and instead, permission was allegedly granted by the ADM, Raisen.

The bench termed the development a “shocking state of affairs”, pointing out that the felling was carried out despite NGT’s earlier refusal and the High Court’s repeated orders against such action.

Read Also
MP News: After Death Of 25-Year-Old Son, Father Hangs Himself From Tree In Chhatarpur
article-image

Taking note of the matter, the court ordered that a suo motu petition be registered and issued notices to the state government and PWD. The notice was accepted by deputy advocate general Abhijeet Awasthi and government advocate Anubhav Jain.

FPJ Shorts
Indian-Origin Businessman Shot Dead In 'Targeted' Killing In Canada
Indian-Origin Businessman Shot Dead In 'Targeted' Killing In Canada
'Well Done Team India': Rohit Sharma Praises Women’s Team For Beating Australia And Entering World Cup 2025 Final
'Well Done Team India': Rohit Sharma Praises Women’s Team For Beating Australia And Entering World Cup 2025 Final
EOW Registers ₹68-Crore Corporate Fraud Case Against Directors Of Boston Ivy Healthcare Pvt Ltd
EOW Registers ₹68-Crore Corporate Fraud Case Against Directors Of Boston Ivy Healthcare Pvt Ltd
Rajesh Aggarwal Set To Become Maharashtra’s Next Chief Secretary After Centre’s Approval
Rajesh Aggarwal Set To Become Maharashtra’s Next Chief Secretary After Centre’s Approval

The court appointed advocate Amal Pushp Shroti as amicus curiae to assist in the matter. The PWD has been directed to file an affidavit stating how many trees were felled for the project and how many more are proposed to be cut. The department must also clarify whether necessary permissions were obtained from the state committee and tree officer, as mandated under the Madhya Pradesh Protection of Trees (Urban) Act, 2001.

The bench also ordered that no tree shall be felled or pruned until the next hearing, except with valid permission from competent authorities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of 488 Trees Axed Without National Green Tribunal Nod

MP News: High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of 488 Trees Axed Without National Green Tribunal Nod

MP News: Unseasonal Rains Damage Paddy, Maize Worth ₹5,000 Crore In 22 Districts

MP News: Unseasonal Rains Damage Paddy, Maize Worth ₹5,000 Crore In 22 Districts

MP News: Madhya Pradesh Has Best Naxal Surrender Policy, But No Takers

MP News: Madhya Pradesh Has Best Naxal Surrender Policy, But No Takers

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav, Union Ministers To Inaugurate Tourism Copter Services On November 1

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav, Union Ministers To Inaugurate Tourism Copter Services On November 1

MP News: Madhya Pradesh East Discom Rewards Residents For Info On Connection Irregularities

MP News: Madhya Pradesh East Discom Rewards Residents For Info On Connection Irregularities