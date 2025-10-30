MP News: High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of 488 Trees Axed Without National Green Tribunal Nod |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court (principal bench) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report stating that 488 trees were cut by Public Works Department (PWD) near Bhopal without mandatory permission from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The court noted that the report also revealed no clearance was obtained from state government’s nine-member committee or the designated tree officer, and instead, permission was allegedly granted by the ADM, Raisen.

The bench termed the development a “shocking state of affairs”, pointing out that the felling was carried out despite NGT’s earlier refusal and the High Court’s repeated orders against such action.

Taking note of the matter, the court ordered that a suo motu petition be registered and issued notices to the state government and PWD. The notice was accepted by deputy advocate general Abhijeet Awasthi and government advocate Anubhav Jain.

The court appointed advocate Amal Pushp Shroti as amicus curiae to assist in the matter. The PWD has been directed to file an affidavit stating how many trees were felled for the project and how many more are proposed to be cut. The department must also clarify whether necessary permissions were obtained from the state committee and tree officer, as mandated under the Madhya Pradesh Protection of Trees (Urban) Act, 2001.

The bench also ordered that no tree shall be felled or pruned until the next hearing, except with valid permission from competent authorities.