 Bhopal News: Bullet Pierces Tin Sheet, Embeds In Wall, Case Against Unidentified
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Bullet Pierces Tin Sheet, Embeds In Wall, Case Against Unidentified

Bhopal News: Bullet Pierces Tin Sheet, Embeds In Wall, Case Against Unidentified

A bullet fired by unidentified person pierced through a tin roof and embedded itself in a wall of a house under Sukhi Sewania police station on Monday afternoon. Luckily, no one was injured

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 09:09 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Bullet Pierces Tin Sheet, Embeds In Wall, Case Against Unidentified | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A bullet fired by unidentified person pierced through a tin roof and embedded itself in a wall of a house under Sukhi Sewania police station on Monday afternoon. Luckily, no one was injured.

According to reports, the bullet was fired from a 315-bore gun. Preliminary investigation suggests it may have been a case of celebratory firing. Police have registered a case against an unidentified person for firing negligently and have begun tracing licensed gun owners in the area.

The incident occurred at the house of Raju Vishwakarma 3 pm on Monday. He lives in Crusher Basti and runs a car washing business. Raju and his family were at home when they heard a loud sound similar to a stone hitting the roof. Later, he found a hole in the tin sheet and a bullet lodged in the wall inside his house.

Read Also
MP News: Posing As Hindu, 38-Year-Old Muslim Man Marries Woman In Jabalpur; Later Forces Her To...
article-image

Sukhi Sewaniya police reached the spot and called the FSL team for investigation. Experts confirmed that the bullet was fired from a 315-bore firearm. Police suspect that the bullet may have been fired into the air elsewhere and changed direction while descending.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Denies Fertilizer Shortage, Says 25.32 Lakh MT Stock Available For Rabi Season 2025–26
Uttar Pradesh Govt Denies Fertilizer Shortage, Says 25.32 Lakh MT Stock Available For Rabi Season 2025–26
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Woman And Newborn Die During Delivery At Private Hospital In Lucknow; Family Alleges ₹4 Lakh Demand For Treatment
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Woman And Newborn Die During Delivery At Private Hospital In Lucknow; Family Alleges ₹4 Lakh Demand For Treatment
Allahabad HC Quashes Moradabad Administration’s Eviction Order Against Samajwadi Party Office
Allahabad HC Quashes Moradabad Administration’s Eviction Order Against Samajwadi Party Office
Mumbai Fraud: Ghatkopar Couple Booked For Cheating Investors Of ₹74.88 Lakh Through Fake Garment Business Investment Scheme
Mumbai Fraud: Ghatkopar Couple Booked For Cheating Investors Of ₹74.88 Lakh Through Fake Garment Business Investment Scheme

Cops are now collecting information on all licensed firearm holders in the locality to identify the shooter.

A similar tragedy had occurred during Durga Puja in Kolar when a 10-year-old girl named Riya Rajak lost life after she was hit by a stray bullet. The investigation in that case revealed that the bullet was also fired from a 315-bore licensed gun belonging to DSP s son who is still at large.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Insaniyat Samiti' Predator Denied Bail In Student Rape, Video Case

'Insaniyat Samiti' Predator Denied Bail In Student Rape, Video Case

Bhopal News: Bullet Pierces Tin Sheet, Embeds In Wall, Case Against Unidentified

Bhopal News: Bullet Pierces Tin Sheet, Embeds In Wall, Case Against Unidentified

Bhopal News: Hubby Gives Triple Talaq At Gunpoint, Case Registered

Bhopal News: Hubby Gives Triple Talaq At Gunpoint, Case Registered

MP News: Unhappy With Govt’s Employee Data, High Court Asks For Unified Chart Of All Departments

MP News: Unhappy With Govt’s Employee Data, High Court Asks For Unified Chart Of All Departments

Bhopal News: Cyber Conmen Dupe Jobless Including Housewives, Students

Bhopal News: Cyber Conmen Dupe Jobless Including Housewives, Students