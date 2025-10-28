Bhopal News: Bullet Pierces Tin Sheet, Embeds In Wall, Case Against Unidentified | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A bullet fired by unidentified person pierced through a tin roof and embedded itself in a wall of a house under Sukhi Sewania police station on Monday afternoon. Luckily, no one was injured.

According to reports, the bullet was fired from a 315-bore gun. Preliminary investigation suggests it may have been a case of celebratory firing. Police have registered a case against an unidentified person for firing negligently and have begun tracing licensed gun owners in the area.

The incident occurred at the house of Raju Vishwakarma 3 pm on Monday. He lives in Crusher Basti and runs a car washing business. Raju and his family were at home when they heard a loud sound similar to a stone hitting the roof. Later, he found a hole in the tin sheet and a bullet lodged in the wall inside his house.

Sukhi Sewaniya police reached the spot and called the FSL team for investigation. Experts confirmed that the bullet was fired from a 315-bore firearm. Police suspect that the bullet may have been fired into the air elsewhere and changed direction while descending.

Cops are now collecting information on all licensed firearm holders in the locality to identify the shooter.

A similar tragedy had occurred during Durga Puja in Kolar when a 10-year-old girl named Riya Rajak lost life after she was hit by a stray bullet. The investigation in that case revealed that the bullet was also fired from a 315-bore licensed gun belonging to DSP s son who is still at large.