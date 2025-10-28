"Insaniyat Samiti" Predator Denied Bail In Student Rape, Video Case |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Single Bench of Gwalior (MP) High Court has rejected bail for Aslam Khan alias ‘Abhi Insaniyat’, calling the crime “serious, heinous and against the dignity of women.”

Khan, who ran a computer institute in Morena, lured a Hindu student under the guise of coaching, raped her inside his institute, secretly installed a camera to record the act and threatened to make the video viral.

Khan was charged with luring several female students and recording sexually explicit acts with them on May 7.

Justice Rajesh Kumar Gupta slammed the accused’s actions, stating that such crimes are “condemnable, unacceptable and an attack on a woman’s modesty.”

What’s more disturbing—Khan was convicted of operating under the radical shield of an “Insaniyat” identity, using it to hide his religion and caste, projecting himself as a “quasi-radical Hindu” and "ardent devotee of lord Shiva" to gain trust and trap girls. Reports in May linked him to a network in Uttar Pradesh involved in conversion of Hindu girls.

According to an intelligence report accessed by Free Press, Aslam Khan is covertly linked with Muslim members sharing his ideology in Bhind. Sources suggest that prior his arrest, he maintained close ties with members of the Insaniyat Samiti — a group known for caring for stray dogs and pets in the city of Bhind.

The organisation encourages its members to adopt “Insaniyat” as their surname, thereby concealing caste and religious identities. This practice helped Khan effectively camouflage his own identity.

The case exploded after the victim mustered courage to call her father and reveal the trauma. Based on the complaint at City Kotwali police station, Morena police registered charges that include repeated sexual exploitation and digital blackmail.

Government Advocate Abhishek Bhadouriya told the court that the accused exploited the girl multiple times, systematically recording videos to control aand threaten her. The defence’s claim of “false implication” collapsed instantly under the gravity of evidence and was denied bail.