 Madhya Pradesh October 30, 2025, Weather Updates: Cyclone ‘Montha’ Brings Rain, Cool Winds To State; Orange & Yellow Alerts Issued Till November 1
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh October 30, 2025, Weather Updates: Cyclone ‘Montha’ Brings Rain, Cool Winds To State; Orange & Yellow Alerts Issued Till November 1

Madhya Pradesh October 30, 2025, Weather Updates: Cyclone ‘Montha’ Brings Rain, Cool Winds To State; Orange & Yellow Alerts Issued Till November 1

On Thursday morning, heavy rain was reported in Niwari and Tikamgarh districts, while light showers continued in Dindori. Raisen experienced fog and gusty winds.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 10:59 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh October 30, 2025, Weather Updates: Cyclone ‘Montha’ Bring Rain, Cool Winds To State; Orange & Yellow Alerts Issued Till November 1 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in Madhya Pradesh is being influenced by three active weather systems - a depression over the Arabian Sea, a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, and a cyclonic circulation over northern India at present. 

On Thursday morning, heavy rain was reported in Niwari and Tikamgarh districts, while light showers continued in Dindori. Raisen experienced fog and gusty winds. 

Read Also
MP Bizarre! 6-Seated E-Rickshaw Carries 20 Passengers In Chhatarpur; Driver Extends Back Seat For...
article-image

Weather expected on Thursday 

Orange Alert for Very Heavy Rainfall: Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, and Balaghat.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 30, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 30, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
UCEED 2026: Registration Process Without Late Fees Ends Tomorrow; Details Here
UCEED 2026: Registration Process Without Late Fees Ends Tomorrow; Details Here
Bihar Polls 2025 | '2 Yuvrajs, 2 Corrupt Families': PM Modi Targets Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi, Says RJD-Congress Alliance Defined By '5 Identities'; VIDEO
Bihar Polls 2025 | '2 Yuvrajs, 2 Corrupt Families': PM Modi Targets Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi, Says RJD-Congress Alliance Defined By '5 Identities'; VIDEO
Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Day 1: Don't Make These Mistakes I Made; From Food & Drinks To Band Recharge
Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Day 1: Don't Make These Mistakes I Made; From Food & Drinks To Band Recharge

Yellow Alert for Heavy Rainfall: Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Jabalpur, Katni, and Panna

Light Rainfall Alert: Other parts of Madhya Pradesh will witness cloudy weather and light rain or drizzle.

What do the weathermen say?

The weather department said the system will continue to impact the state on Thursday as well, particularly in the eastern and southern regions. Heavy rainfall - between 2.5 to 4.5 inches - is likely in 12 districts, including Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, and Balaghat within the next 24 hours.

Light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are expected in Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Jabalpur, Katni, and Panna. Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain will also see stronger winds than usual.

A day earlier, several districts also witnessed rain, along with strong winds in Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain, which led to a drop in daytime temperatures. Ujjain recorded a maximum temperature of just 23°C.

Effect of Cyclone ‘Montha’ Visible
The impact of Cyclone Montha has added to the changing weather conditions in Madhya Pradesh. Wind speeds have increased in many cities, causing temperatures to dip further.

On Wednesday, 20 cities recorded daytime temperatures below 26°C. Bhopal registered 25.2°C, Indore 25.1°C, Ujjain 23°C, Jabalpur 28.8°C, and Gwalior 24.6°C. Other cities included Betul (26.5°C), Datia and Guna (25.6°C), Dhar (24.9°C), Pachmarhi (24°C), Raisen (27.4°C), Ratlam (24.6°C), Sheopur (24.4°C), and Shivpuri (24°C).

Meteorologists predict that cool winds and scattered rain will continue for the next couple of days, keeping temperatures lower across the state.

Read Also
Indore News: Youth Electrocuted To Death While Taking Off Diwali Lights
article-image

Weather expected in next 2 days

October 31: 

Yellow Alert for Heavy Rainfall: Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, Dindori, Anuppur, Mandla, and Balaghat

Light Rainfall Alert: Light rain is expected in the remaining districts of Madhya Pradesh.

November 1:

Yellow Alert for Heavy Rainfall: Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, and Balaghat

Light Rainfall Alert: Other parts of Madhya Pradesh will also experience cloudy skies and drizzly weather.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Two Dead After Crane Collapses On Vehicles Passing By During Bridge Work In...

MP News: Two Dead After Crane Collapses On Vehicles Passing By During Bridge Work In...

Madhya Pradesh October 30, 2025, Weather Updates: Cyclone ‘Montha’ Brings Rain, Cool Winds To...

Madhya Pradesh October 30, 2025, Weather Updates: Cyclone ‘Montha’ Brings Rain, Cool Winds To...

New Cyber Fraud Alert! Dialling 21# Or Any Other Code Can Cost You Dear

New Cyber Fraud Alert! Dialling 21# Or Any Other Code Can Cost You Dear

Bhopal News: Tea Vendor Duped Of ₹1 Lakh In Online Fraud

Bhopal News: Tea Vendor Duped Of ₹1 Lakh In Online Fraud

Bhopal News: Licensed Guns Issued For Self-Defence Taking Lives, Spreading Panic

Bhopal News: Licensed Guns Issued For Self-Defence Taking Lives, Spreading Panic