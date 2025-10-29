Indore News: Youth Electrocuted To Death While Taking Off Diwali Lights

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was electrocuted to death while removing Diwali light series at his house in Indore on Tuesday.

The youth reportedly got electrocuted due to induction effect, where current travels through the air, making a person suffer shock even without touching the wire.

According to information, the incident took place in Abhir Vihar, Rajendra Nagar area of Indore on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when the young man accidentally came in contact with a high-tension power line passing close to his house.

This is the second such incident in the city within 20 days.

Earlier, on October 11, two laborers were electrocuted in a similar way while welding in Saibagh Colony on Khandwa Road.

According to officials from the Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (Transco), the house was built dangerously close to a 132 kV transmission line, which carries around 1,32,000 volts.

Officials revealed that the house owner had already been issued a notice to stop construction in the restricted zone, but the warning was ignored.

Neelam Khanna, Additional Chief Engineer at MP Transco, said over 1,000 notices have been served in Indore to people living under or near transmission lines, yet many continue to neglect the danger.

Officials have urged the local administration to remove illegal constructions near these lines to prevent more such fatal accidents in the future.