 MP News: 5-Month-Old Baby Dies After Parents Give Her Ayurvedic Cough Syrup Without Doctor's Prescription In Chhindwara
Harshita RawatUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 02:56 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A five-month-old baby girl died after her parents gave her Ayurvedic cough syrup in Chhindwara district on Thursday.

The family brought the syrup without doctor's prescription from a local medical shop.

article-image

According to information, the incident took place in Bichhua in Chhindwara. The deceased baby, identified as Ruhi Minote, daughter of Sandeep Minote, lived in Ward No. 12, Bichhua.

Her family said that the baby was suffering from cold and cough, so they bought an Ayurvedic cough syrup from a private medical store and gave it to her. Shortly after taking the syrup, the baby’s health worsened, and she passed away.

The family alleged that the syrup was adulterated and held responsible for her death. They approached Bichhua police station and filed a complaint.

article-image

After learning about the incident, a team from the Health Department reached the spot and collected samples of the syrup for testing.

Officials have started preparing a report on the case.

Police have registered a complaint and said that further action will be taken after receiving the Health Department’s report. The family has demanded strict action against those responsible.

Similar incidents in the past

The baby's death has deeply concerned the health officials as a similar case or rather a series of cases were reported a few days ago, when more than 20 children reportedly died in Chhindwara due to Coldrif cough syrup. Medical testing revealed that the syrup contained toxins.

CM Mohan Yadav banned the Coldrif cough syrup in the state.

