MP Cough Syrup Deaths: After Chhindwara, 110 Bottles Of Coldrif Found In Seoni

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following incidents in Chhindwara and Jabalpur, 110 bottles of Coldrif cough syrup from Sresan Pharma have been seized in Seoni.

The stock, held by a local wholesaler, has been frozen, and eight bottles have been sent for testing. The results are awaited.

A Drug Inspector in Seoni toldFree Press that on a tip-off, four wholesalers of Sresan products were searched. Around 110 bottles were recovered from Sriram Medical Agency, all with batch number SR 039 and purchased last year. No bottles were sold before the seizure.

Other Sresan products from remaining three wholesalers were also frozen. The supply to Seoni came via Jabalpur stockist Kataria Pharmaceuticals, which had earlier supplied bottles that reached Chhattarpur, where at least 22 children died after consuming the toxic syrup.

Surprise checks in Jabalpur

Drug Inspectors in Jabalpur conducted surprise inspections at medical shops on Sunday. Shop owners were instructed to follow norms strictly, ensure syrups carry the required warning for children under four and display awareness pamphlets on safe usage of cough syrups.