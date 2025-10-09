 MP Cough Syrup Case: Death Toll Reaches 22 As Two More Children Die During Treatment; Owner Of 'Coldrif' Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Cough Syrup Case: Death Toll Reaches 22 As Two More Children Die During Treatment; Owner Of 'Coldrif' Arrested

MP Cough Syrup Case: Death Toll Reaches 22 As Two More Children Die During Treatment; Owner Of 'Coldrif' Arrested

Four-year-old Mayank Suryavanshi and five-year-old Vishal died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nagpur

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Police Arrest Coldrif Cough Syrup Pharma Owner S Ranganathan Over Deaths Of 20 Children |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Toxic 'Coldrif' cough syrup continues to claim innocent lives in Madhya Pradesh as two more children died on Thursday. The children, hailing from Chhindwara, succumbed during treatment at a hospital in Nagpur.

With 19 deaths in Chhindwara, one in Pandhurna, and two in Betul, 22 children have lost their lives so far and many children are still hospitalised.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Police Arrest Coldrif Cough Syrup Pharma Owner S Ranganathan Over Deaths Of 20...
article-image

Chhindwara's Additional Collector, Dhirendra Singh Netri, said that five-year-old Vishal died on Wednesday evening, and four-year-old Mayank Suryavanshi died late last night while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nagpur. He said that both children were residents of Parasia town in Chhindwara.

Chhindwara SP, Ajay Pandey, said that S. Ranganathan, owner of Srisan Pharma, was arrested last night. He will be produced before a court in Chennai and after having transit remand, he will be brought to Chhindwara.

FPJ Shorts
Tripura CM Manik Saha Inaugurates Eklavya Model Residential Schools To Provide Quality Education To Vulnerable Tribal Students
Tripura CM Manik Saha Inaugurates Eklavya Model Residential Schools To Provide Quality Education To Vulnerable Tribal Students
'Aarey JVLR Parking Is F*****g Packed!' Netizens React As Commuters Ditch Cars For Mumbai Metro 3; Demand Multi-Level Parking
'Aarey JVLR Parking Is F*****g Packed!' Netizens React As Commuters Ditch Cars For Mumbai Metro 3; Demand Multi-Level Parking
Sensex Today: Markets Bounce Back On Foreign Inflows, IT & Reliance Lead Rally
Sensex Today: Markets Bounce Back On Foreign Inflows, IT & Reliance Lead Rally
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Delayed; New Date Announced
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Delayed; New Date Announced

The administration has formed a special committee to have a high-level investigation into the incident. The committee will investigate how the toxic syrup reached the market and who is responsible.

Read Also
MP Cough Syrup Deaths One More Child Dead, Toll Rises To 20; Police Teams Sent To Tamil Nadu To...
article-image

Initial investigations have revealed that some private doctors like Dr. Praveen Soni had given the children 'Coldrif' syrup. Within hours of consuming the syrup, the children's kidneys began to suffer, and their condition continued to deteriorate.

Medical examinations confirmed the presence of toxic chemicals in the syrup, which, on entering the body, damaged the kidneys. This is why many children died of kidney failure.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Cough Syrup Case: Death Toll Reaches 22 As Two More Children Die During Treatment; Owner Of...

MP Cough Syrup Case: Death Toll Reaches 22 As Two More Children Die During Treatment; Owner Of...

MP News: Toxic Cough Syrup Search In Shajapur; Samples Collected From 8 Medical Stores

MP News: Toxic Cough Syrup Search In Shajapur; Samples Collected From 8 Medical Stores

MP News: Pregnant Woman Abducted By Ex-Lover Before Karva Chauth In Gwalior; Husband & In-Laws...

MP News: Pregnant Woman Abducted By Ex-Lover Before Karva Chauth In Gwalior; Husband & In-Laws...

Bhopal Food Corner: From Gourmet To Street-Style, 7 Best Burger Places In Bhopal You Just Can’t...

Bhopal Food Corner: From Gourmet To Street-Style, 7 Best Burger Places In Bhopal You Just Can’t...

Madhya Pradesh October 9 2025, Weather Update: Monsoon Withdraws From 12 Districts; Nights Get...

Madhya Pradesh October 9 2025, Weather Update: Monsoon Withdraws From 12 Districts; Nights Get...