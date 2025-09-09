Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of First 'PM Mitra Park' In Dhar On September 17

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on September 17, during which he will inaugurate the “Healthy Women, Empowered Family” campaign, launch the Service Fortnight (Seva Pakhwada), and lay the foundation stone of the country’s first PM Mitra Park at Bhaisila village in Badanawar Tehsil of Dhar district.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that this visit is a big gift for farmers and tribal communities in the Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh.

धार में स्थापित होने जा रहे पीएम मित्रा पार्क के माध्यम से 1 लाख प्रत्यक्ष और 2 लाख अप्रत्यक्ष, कुल मिलाकर 3 लाख से अधिक रोजगार के अवसर सृजित होंगे।



The Chief Minister held a meeting to review preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit and related events. He asked officials to ensure all arrangements are ready, including coordination between different departments and proper layout of the event site.

In addition to the PM Mitra Park foundation, several programs and campaigns will be launched. These include:

The Healthy Women, Empowered Family campaign

Launch of the Suman Sakhi Chatbot

Promotion of self-help groups’ local products

UPI-based payment system introduction

Skill development card distribution (1 crore cards) for women beneficiaries

Distribution of sewing machines to women under government schemes

Dr. Yadav urged all officials to help women participants reach the event location without any difficulty. He also instructed preparations in other districts like Indore and Ujjain.

Officials shared detailed information about the event preparations. So far, 11 departments have started their work. The event area layout and media management have already been planned. The collector provided a presentation updating the current status of preparations.

This event is expected to be a key step towards the development of the state and the economy.

Dhar, Jhabua, Ujjain, Khargone, and Barwani are the largest cotton-producing areas in the state. The government is setting up a large cotton-based industrial park under the PM Mitra Park scheme, which is one of the seven approved in India. This will be the first PM Mitra Park in the country whose land foundation ceremony will take place during this visit.

Yadav said the park will create about 1 lakh direct jobs and over 2 lakh indirect jobs, totaling 3 lakh employment opportunities in the region.