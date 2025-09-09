 21-Year-Old Woman Raped By Distant Uncle On Pretext; Forced To Reject Arrange Marriage Proposal In MP's Gwalior
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
21-Year-Old Woman Raped And Blackmailed By Distant Uncle On Pretext Of Marriage In MP's Gwalior | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her distant uncle on pretext of marriage. The 27-year-old accused lured the woman into a relationship and sexually exploited her for three years.

Accused married another woman, then turned to blackmail

The accused deceived her and got married to another woman. Following this, the victim cut all ties with him.

However, when the girl's marriage proposal was fixed, the accused returned and started blackmailing and defaming her publicly, causing the alliance to break. Troubled by his harassment, the victim finally lodged a complaint at Thatipur police station.

The survivor, a resident of Thatipur, said in her complaint that the accused, a resident of Banmore, Morena, often visited their house due to family relations. Over time, he gained her trust and repeatedly assaulted her under the pretext of marriage.

When the woman questioned that how can the duo get married as they were relatives, the accused convinced her that since the relation was distant, there wouldn't be any objection.

Later, the accused began threatening her and spreading defamation to stop her marriage, the victim revealed the incident to her family. Accompanied by them, she reached the police station and registered a complaint.

Thatipur TI Vipendra Singh Chauhan confirmed the case and said that the victim has filed a complaint of rape on the pretext of marriage.

