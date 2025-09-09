 Madhya Pradesh September 9, 2025 Weather Update: No Heavy Rain In Bhopal, Indore For 4 Days As Monsoon System Weaken; 3 Gates Of Tawa Dam Remain Open
Jabalpur Division Likely to witness heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tuesday, September 09, 2025
Madhya Pradesh Weather September 9, 2025 Weather Update: 41.3 Inches Rain Recorded In State So Far, 30 Districts At Full Capacity

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has received an average of 41.3 inches of rainfall so far, which is 12% (4.3 inches) more than normal.

The state’s normal average is 37 inches, which was already crossed last week. Compared to the expected 33.4 inches for this period, Madhya Pradesh has received 7.9 inches more.

Water storage levels are at full capacity in 30 districts, including Bhopal, Gwalior, Rajgarh, Raisen, Vidisha, and Seoni. Another 10 districts are nearing their limit. Some districts like Sheopur have received 213% of expected rainfall, while Gwalior, Chambal, and Sagar regions are in the best condition.

Current Weather (11:00 AM)

Current Weather (11:00 AM) | IMD Bhopal

Regional weather

Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain: No heavy rain forecast for the next four days; sunny weather returned to Bhopal on Tuesday.

Jabalpur Division: Likely to witness heavy rain in some districts on Wednesday and Thursday.

Recent Rainfall: Sagar recorded 1.25 inches and Khajuraho half an inch on Monday. Light drizzle was reported in Chhindwara and Umaria.

Dam and river Updates

Three gates of the Tawa Dam in Itarsi, Narmadapuram remained open marking the third time this season. Several eastern districts, including Chhatarpur, Mandla, Tikamgarh, and Umaria have seen flooding due to excess rainfall.

Weather forecast ahead

According to meteorologists, there is no heavy rainfall alert across the state for Tuesday. However, certain districts may experience significant showers on Wednesday and Thursday.

The monsoon is expected to stay active through September, potentially bringing an additional 10 inches of rainfall to the state.

