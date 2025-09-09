 Indore Infants’ Rat Bite Deaths Spur ₹1,000 Crore Hospital Revamp Across MP; Govt To Demolish & Rebuild Dilapidated Medical College Buildings
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalIndore Infants’ Rat Bite Deaths Spur ₹1,000 Crore Hospital Revamp Across MP; Govt To Demolish & Rebuild Dilapidated Medical College Buildings

Indore Infants’ Rat Bite Deaths Spur ₹1,000 Crore Hospital Revamp Across MP; Govt To Demolish & Rebuild Dilapidated Medical College Buildings

Government to rebuild ageing medical college buildings to curb rodent menace

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 09:21 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Rat Bite Deaths Spur ₹1,000 Crore Hospital Revamp | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After two newborn girls died from rat bites at MY Hospital in Indore, the state government has decided to demolish and rebuild all dilapidated medical college buildings and their attached hospitals across Madhya Pradesh over the next 2 to 3 years to tackle the growing rodent menace.

Health department officials confirmed funding of Rs 700 crore for Indore and Rs 300 crore for Rewa for reconstruction. Similar rebuilding work will be taken up at government medical colleges in Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

Read Also
No Ambulance, No Stretcher! Man Carries Ailing Wife To Hospital In MP's Chhatarpur--VIDEO
article-image

On August 30 and 31, two newborns, both girls, were bitten by rats inside the neonatal ICU of MY Hospital, one of MP’s largest government-run facilities. Both infants died later, on September 2 and 3, triggering public outrage and a state-wide review of hospital infrastructure.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla told Free Press, “Rodent bite incidents are occurring because the buildings are very old and crumbling. Many hospitals are running in 60 to 70-year-old structures. To fix this, we will demolish and rebuild them.”

FPJ Shorts
Asia Cup 2025 Match 1: Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming Details
Asia Cup 2025 Match 1: Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming Details
Bankers Advised To Cooperate With Law-Enforcing Agencies To Tackle Cyber Fraud Menace: Odisha Government
Bankers Advised To Cooperate With Law-Enforcing Agencies To Tackle Cyber Fraud Menace: Odisha Government
Thane: 62-Year-Old Woman Killed, Daughter-In-law Injured As Portion Of Building Collapses On Them In Mumbra
Thane: 62-Year-Old Woman Killed, Daughter-In-law Injured As Portion Of Building Collapses On Them In Mumbra
iPhone 17 Series Launch Today: How To Watch Apple Event Live
iPhone 17 Series Launch Today: How To Watch Apple Event Live

Facelift plan

Rs 700 crore sanctioned for rebuilding MY Hospital, Indore

Rs 300 crore approved for Rewa medical college

Rebuilding to start soon in Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur

The goal is to eliminate rodents, improve patient safety.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPS Reshuffle: 30 IPS Officers Transferred Midnight In MP; DCP Bhopal Riyaz Iqbal Transferred As SSP...

IPS Reshuffle: 30 IPS Officers Transferred Midnight In MP; DCP Bhopal Riyaz Iqbal Transferred As SSP...

Indore Infants’ Rat Bite Deaths Spur ₹1,000 Crore Hospital Revamp Across MP; Govt To Demolish &...

Indore Infants’ Rat Bite Deaths Spur ₹1,000 Crore Hospital Revamp Across MP; Govt To Demolish &...

29-Year-Old Man Killed In High Speed SUV-Truck Collision On Bhopal’s VIP Road

29-Year-Old Man Killed In High Speed SUV-Truck Collision On Bhopal’s VIP Road

Bhopal: Railway Employee Arrested For Murder, Probe Reveals Occult Practices

Bhopal: Railway Employee Arrested For Murder, Probe Reveals Occult Practices

Madhya Pradesh: Food And Civil Supply Employees Lock Office, Protest Over FIR Against Officials

Madhya Pradesh: Food And Civil Supply Employees Lock Office, Protest Over FIR Against Officials