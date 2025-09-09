Indore Infants’ Rat Bite Deaths Spur ₹1,000 Crore Hospital Revamp Across MP; Govt To Demolish & Rebuild Dilapidated Medical College Buildings

Madhya Pradesh: Rat Bite Deaths Spur ₹1,000 Crore Hospital Revamp | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After two newborn girls died from rat bites at MY Hospital in Indore, the state government has decided to demolish and rebuild all dilapidated medical college buildings and their attached hospitals across Madhya Pradesh over the next 2 to 3 years to tackle the growing rodent menace.

Health department officials confirmed funding of Rs 700 crore for Indore and Rs 300 crore for Rewa for reconstruction. Similar rebuilding work will be taken up at government medical colleges in Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

On August 30 and 31, two newborns, both girls, were bitten by rats inside the neonatal ICU of MY Hospital, one of MP’s largest government-run facilities. Both infants died later, on September 2 and 3, triggering public outrage and a state-wide review of hospital infrastructure.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla told Free Press, “Rodent bite incidents are occurring because the buildings are very old and crumbling. Many hospitals are running in 60 to 70-year-old structures. To fix this, we will demolish and rebuild them.”

Facelift plan

Rs 700 crore sanctioned for rebuilding MY Hospital, Indore

Rs 300 crore approved for Rewa medical college

Rebuilding to start soon in Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur

The goal is to eliminate rodents, improve patient safety.