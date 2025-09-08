 No Ambulance, No Stretcher! Man Carries Ailing Wife To Hospital In MP's Chhatarpur--VIDEO
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 05:14 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was spotted carrying his ailing wife to the district hospital in Chhatarpur after he could not get emergency support of ambulance. The situation of the district hospital was such that even a stretcher and proper staff support was unavailable.

A video of this helpless situation has gone viral on Monday, revealing the poor condition of the hospital and lack of basic medical facilities.

Check out the video below :

According to information, the incident happened on Sunday evening when the man from Gaurihar brought his wife Mira, who was suffering from severe breathing and cough problems for several days, to the district hospital.

After treatment at a nearby hospital failed to bring relief, doctors advised him to take her to the district hospital.

article-image

However, no ambulance was available. Left with no option, he paid ₹350 for a bus to reach the hospital.

Upon reaching, there was no stretcher available at the hospital entrance, and the hospital guard did not offer any help.

The man had to carry his wife on his lap into the emergency ward, where no doctor was present at that time.

Although doctors are supposed to be present in the emergency round-the-clock, the video showed Dr. Rajkumar Awasthi present instead of the assigned Dr. Ashish Shukla.

When the video was recorded, Dr. Rajkumar Awasthi appeared upset.

Despite strong security arrangements, including a police post and multiple guards stationed at the hospital, patients were left without proper medical assistance.

CMHO R.P. Gupta said that only one doctor is assigned for emergency duty and also has to visit all four wards, but assured that the system would be improved soon and action would be taken after investigation.

This incident raises serious concerns about the lack of ambulance service, stretcher availability, and medical staff in government hospitals, showing the urgent need for better healthcare support.

