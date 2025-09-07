Indore Rat Bite Incident: Disturbing Visuals Show Baby’s Four Fingers Eaten By Rats, Family Left Heartbroken

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Disturbing visuals of the baby girl who died after being brutally beaten by rats at Indore's MY hospital have surfaced on Sunday.

The visuals show four fingers of her right hand bitten and eaten by rats.

The family of the girl was left shocked, heartbroken, and devastated when they saw the horrifying condition of their child’s body.

The baby had died after being brutally beaten and neglected at (MY) Hospital in Indore.

When the family opened the body, they were overwhelmed with pain and grief to discover that four fingers of the baby’s right hand had been bitten and eaten by rats.

The organisation Jay Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) traced the family and informed them about the tragic incident.

The heart-wrenching sight left them in complete despair, unable to hold back their tears. The family’s anguish revealed the inhuman neglect and cruelty the child must have endured in her final moments.

Instead of helping the child or informing the family, the hospital administration tried to cover up the shocking incident by preparing to cremate the baby, falsely claiming she was abandoned.

The mutilation of the baby’s hand became a painful symbol of negligence by the hospital staff.

This tragic event has not only shaken Madhya Pradesh but the entire nation, raising serious questions about the state of government healthcare services.

Despite clear evidence of extreme neglect, senior officials and the hospital administration are trying to avoid responsibility and hide the truth.

Thanks to the determined efforts of JAYS, the full truth was brought to light and exposed to the public. Now, the government and local leaders are facing strong criticism for shielding careless and corrupt officials instead of delivering justice.

The public is demanding a thorough investigation, strict punishment for the guilty, and immediate reforms in public hospitals to ensure that no innocent life suffers such cruelty ever again. The family’s unbearable pain has become a powerful voice calling for justice and accountability.