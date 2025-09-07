 TI Found Dead After Car Falls Into Shipra River In Ujjain; Search Continues For Two Officers
Updated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 11:35 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A TI was found dead after a car carrying police officers fell into Shipra river in Ujjain On Saturday.

The officers were heading to the Chintaman area while searching for a missing woman.

According to information, the car was carrying TI Ashok Sharma, SI Madanlal Ninama, and woman constable Aarti Pal, it fell into the Shipra River from a large bridge in Ujjain around 9:30 pm on Saturday.

TI Ashok Sharma’s body was recovered near the Mangalnath area after an 11-hour rescue operation. The search for the other two officers is still ongoing.

SI Madanlal Ninama, and woman constable Aarti Pal

SP Pradeep Sharma said the officers were heading to the Chintaman area while searching for a missing woman from Gram Guradia Sang.

The car slipped off the bridge into the river. Police and NDRF teams immediately reached the spot and began rescue operations, which were difficult due to strong currents, muddy water, and high river levels.

During the search, the officers’ mobile phones were found switched off, and their last location was near the accident site.

Two drones have been deployed to assist the ongoing operation. Mahakal TI Gagan Badal and Home Guard personnel also joined the rescue late Saturday night.

TI Badal explained that the car fell from the bridge near Badnagar Road because the railing was missing.

Continuous rain in the district and nearby areas has raised the river’s water level. Police divers are helping in the attempt to recover the car.

SP Pradeep Sharma had inspected the bridge a day earlier and instructed 24-hour police deployment, life jackets, first aid kits, and continuous patrolling to handle any emergency effectively.

