Five Masked Burglars Break Into Jitu Patwari’s Indore Office; CCTV Clip Viral

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Some masked burglars targeted the office of MPCC chief Jitu Patwari in the Bijalpur area. After entering the locked office they switched off the lights and broke open the locker for burglary.

However, they didn’t steal anything from there and fled the scene after searching the office.

Five masked men were seen in the CCTV. However, the police said that they reached the spot but Patwari refused to lodge a case.

Check out CCTV clip below :

According to the information, the incident took place late on Friday night. The office was locked and the accused entered after breaking open the lock.

Rajendra Nagar police station in charge Neeraj Birthare said that five men were seen in the CCTVs.

Read Also Horrific! Railway Mechanic Practising Sorcery Kills Nepali Tea Stall Worker In Bhopal

We reached the spot soon after receiving information. Birthare said that nothing was stolen from there and the Patwari refused to lodge an FIR. Police will register a case if someone registers FIR.

Police are gathering information about the theft at other places in the area. Police took suomotu cognizance and started a search for the accused.