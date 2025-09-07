 Five Masked Burglars Break Into Jitu Patwari’s Indore Office; CCTV Clip Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreFive Masked Burglars Break Into Jitu Patwari’s Indore Office; CCTV Clip Viral

Five Masked Burglars Break Into Jitu Patwari’s Indore Office; CCTV Clip Viral

Police are gathering information about the theft at other places in the area

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 10:39 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Some masked burglars targeted the office of MPCC chief Jitu Patwari in the Bijalpur area. After entering the locked office they switched off the lights and broke open the locker for burglary.

However, they didn’t steal anything from there and fled the scene after searching the office.

Five masked men were seen in the CCTV. However, the police said that they reached the spot but Patwari refused to lodge a case.

Check out CCTV clip below :

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: One Killed, Four Injured As High-Tension Wire Falls During Ganesh Visarjan Procession In Sakinaka
Mumbai News: One Killed, Four Injured As High-Tension Wire Falls During Ganesh Visarjan Procession In Sakinaka
Tamil Nadu Govt Launches Overseas Scholarship Scheme For Muslim PG Students
Tamil Nadu Govt Launches Overseas Scholarship Scheme For Muslim PG Students
Gold Jumps Over ₹6,000 In 30 days, Silver Soars ₹10,000 Amid Global Uncertainties
Gold Jumps Over ₹6,000 In 30 days, Silver Soars ₹10,000 Amid Global Uncertainties
After 9 Years, WBSSC Holds Fresh Teacher Recruitment Exam; Over 3 Lakh Candidates To Write Paper Today
After 9 Years, WBSSC Holds Fresh Teacher Recruitment Exam; Over 3 Lakh Candidates To Write Paper Today
Read Also
‘GST Reforms Will Ease Compliance Of GST Law’: CII Madhya Pradesh Chairman Siddharth Sethi
article-image

According to the information, the incident took place late on Friday night. The office was locked and the accused entered after breaking open the lock.

Rajendra Nagar police station in charge Neeraj Birthare said that five men were seen in the CCTVs.

Read Also
Horrific! Railway Mechanic Practising Sorcery Kills Nepali Tea Stall Worker In Bhopal
article-image

We reached the spot soon after receiving information. Birthare said that nothing was stolen from there and the Patwari refused to lodge an FIR. Police will register a case if someone registers FIR.

Police are gathering information about the theft at other places in the area. Police took suomotu cognizance and started a search for the accused.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh September 7 2025, Weather Update: State To See Light Showers For Next 4 Days; No...

Madhya Pradesh September 7 2025, Weather Update: State To See Light Showers For Next 4 Days; No...

Five Masked Burglars Break Into Jitu Patwari’s Indore Office; CCTV Clip Viral

Five Masked Burglars Break Into Jitu Patwari’s Indore Office; CCTV Clip Viral

Indore: Only Son Of Family, Class 10 Boy Dies In Accident

Indore: Only Son Of Family, Class 10 Boy Dies In Accident

Madhya Pradesh: 8 More Medical Colleges On PPP Model Soon

Madhya Pradesh: 8 More Medical Colleges On PPP Model Soon

West Discom Records ₹1,000 Crore Revenue Collection In August

West Discom Records ₹1,000 Crore Revenue Collection In August