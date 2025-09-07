Lunar Eclipse 2025: Sutak Period Begins, Madhya Pradesh Temple Gates Shut At 12:57 pm | Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The last lunar eclipse of the year will be visible on Sunday, September 7. Known as a ‘Blood Moon,’ the eclipse will give the moon a reddish appearance.

This rare phenomenon occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, blocking direct sunlight.

Only the red light filtered through the Earth’s atmosphere reaches the Moon, making it glow in a copper-red shade.

Eclipse Timing in India

Eclipse begins: 9:56 pm (September 7)

Maximum eclipse: 11:41 pm

Eclipse ends: 1:26 am (September 8)

Temples Closed During during Sutak

In view of the eclipse, temples across the state closed their doors at 12:57 pm, when the Sutak period (considered inauspicious in Hindu tradition) began. Before closing, deities were placed in a resting position (shayan).

According to priests of the Sanatan Dharma Mandir, the eclipse will be visible late at night. After it ends, rituals including bathing of the idols, aarti, and purification of the temple premises will be performed.

The Sutak period will begin today at 12:57 pm. The doors of the ancient Sethani Ghat temple in Narmadapuram will remain closed from that time. The temple doors will reopen on Monday at 4 am.

Dos and Don'ts on Lunar Eclipse

Dos -

Perform kirtans, bhajans, meditation, and read scriptures.

Take a ritual bath before and after the eclipse.

Purify the home with Gangajal (or plain water) and cleanse idols.

Recite Chandra Dev mantras for well-being.

If possible, bathe in the Ganga on Pitru Paksha Purnima.

Don’ts -

Avoid auspicious events like weddings or new ventures.

Do not cook, eat, or visit temples during the eclipse.

Avoid touching idols, holy items, or the tulsi plant.

Refrain from physical contact during Sutak and eclipse.