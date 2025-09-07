Sagar's Golden Boy Sohail Khan Ranked Second In Asia Ahead Of Kudo Asian Championship, Sets Sights On Gold In Tokyo | FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Kudo's pride Sohail Khan climbs up to secure the second rank in Asia in the Adult Male -250 PI category. The rankings were released by Kudo International Federation (KIF) ahead of the Asian Championship 2025, scheduled from November 1 to 4 in Tokyo, Japan.

Khan is just one rank behind Japan's Ryota Ondera, who is currently leading with eight points after winning gold at the 6th Kudo World Championships. Sohail holds five points four from his silver medal at the Kudo World Cup 2025 in Bulgaria and one from his bronze medal at the 2024 Eurasian Cup.

The rankings were released soon after Sohail confirmed his Asian Championship berth at the national selection trials in Surat in August, where he registered back-to-back wins, knocking out Arunachal Pradesh’s Biri Tasso and submitting Rajasthan’s Abhimanyu Godara. Speaking on his current position, Sohail Khan said:

“Being ranked second in Asia motivates me to work harder for the upcoming championship. My focus is on preparing well and giving my best for India in Tokyo. The rankings are important, but the real challenge is to perform on the mat.”

Sohail has steadily built his career with achievements at both international and national levels. Recently, he added the Madhya Pradesh State Kudo Championship 2025 to his tally, extending a streak that already includes 22 consecutive national gold medals.

He is also a four-time Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament gold medalist and the 2017 Junior World Champion.

Sohail, who trains under Hanshi Mehul Vora, Founder and Head Coach of Kudo India, and his personal coach Dr. Mohammed Aijaz Khan, is set for a packed October with three major events in Surat, the Kudo National Tournament, the Federation Cup, and the Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament, before heading to Tokyo to chase a historic Asian gold for India.