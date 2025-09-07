 Tragic! 40-Year-Old Teacher Found Dead On Railway Track In MP's Betul
Tragic! 40-Year-Old Teacher Found Dead On Railway Track In MP's Betul

Tragic! 40-Year-Old Teacher Found Dead On Railway Track In MP's Betul

The train driver had informed the station that a person had jumped in front of a speeding train

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
Tragic! 40-Year-Old Teacher Found Dead On Railway Track in MP's Betul

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old school teacher was found dead on the railway tracks in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Sunday morning.

The deceased, identified as Ajit Barange, hailed from the village of Ronjha.

He was employed as a teacher at the primary school in Dhondhawa and had been living with his wife and 18-month-old daughter in Vaishnavi Dham Colony on Chakar Road in Betul city.

Man, Woman Caught On Camera Stealing Gold Ring Worth 70K From Jewellery Shop In MP's Chhatarpur
"No one knows when he left home"

According to Ajit's wife, who works at Punjab National Bank said that, he returned home after participating in the Ganesh immersion procession and went to sleep. When his wife woke up in the night and found him missing from bed, they started searching for him.

CCTV footage showed him walking towards the Sonaghati area, following which his family began searching. Later, his mutilated body was found on the tracks. According to family members, no one knows when Ajit left home late at night.

Madhya Pradesh: CM, DyCM Urged To Ban Tests By Private Pathologies In Medical Colleges
"A person jumped in front of a speeding train"

Investigating officer ASI Narendra Ajneria stated that the incident was reported in a memo from the railway station master. The train driver had informed the station that a person had jumped in front of a speeding train on the railway track coming from Itarsi.

The body was recovered near pole number 846/22. The wife and child are inconsolable after hearing the news. Villagers and acquaintances said that Ajit was a friendly and calm person, and his sudden death has rocked his colleagues and the villagers.

The Kotwali police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination to the district hospital and have started an investigation into the matter.

