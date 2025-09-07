 Man, Woman Caught On Camera Stealing Gold Ring Worth 70K From Jewellery Shop In MP's Chhatarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMan, Woman Caught On Camera Stealing Gold Ring Worth 70K From Jewellery Shop In MP's Chhatarpur

Man, Woman Caught On Camera Stealing Gold Ring Worth 70K From Jewellery Shop In MP's Chhatarpur

The shop owner has filed a written complaint with the local police station demanding immediate action

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 12:44 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Man, Woman Steals Gold Ring Worth 70K From Jewellery Shop In Chhatarpur, Incident Caught on CCTV |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man accompanied by an elderly woman allegedly fled after stealing a gold ring worth nearly ₹70,000 from a jewellery shop in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

While they saw anklets, the duo asked to see some gold rings as well. The shop owner started showing them gold rings. Taking advantage of the shopkeeper’s distraction, the woman allegedly concealed one of the rings and both fled the store soon after without buying anything.

Check out CCTV footage below:

According to reports, the theft took place in Pramod Jewellers, located on the main road near the main market. The duo reportedly arrived in the shop to see some anklets.

FPJ Shorts
Gut-Wrenching! Amanda Anisimova Sobs Uncontrollably After Losing To Aryna Sabalenka In US Open 2025 Final; Video
Gut-Wrenching! Amanda Anisimova Sobs Uncontrollably After Losing To Aryna Sabalenka In US Open 2025 Final; Video
'Sabko Maarte Peetate Ghumta Main...': Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Condemns Shiv Sena Workers' Violence At Mumbai Club Over Kunal Kamra's 'Gaddar' Jibe
'Sabko Maarte Peetate Ghumta Main...': Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Condemns Shiv Sena Workers' Violence At Mumbai Club Over Kunal Kamra's 'Gaddar' Jibe
GST 2.0 Impact: Mahindra Slashes SUV Prices By Up To ₹1.56 Lakh, Toyota By ₹3.49 Lakh, Renault Up To ₹96,395
GST 2.0 Impact: Mahindra Slashes SUV Prices By Up To ₹1.56 Lakh, Toyota By ₹3.49 Lakh, Renault Up To ₹96,395
Adani Power To Build Big Hydro Project In Bhutan, Investors Keep An Eye On Stock From Sept 8
Adani Power To Build Big Hydro Project In Bhutan, Investors Keep An Eye On Stock From Sept 8
Read Also
Truck Carrying Paint Chemicals Catches Fire, Major Mishap Averted In Bhopal
article-image

Further, the theft came to light when the ornaments were checked and a gold ring was found missing. The shopkeeper confirmed the theft and tried to trace the culprits but they had already fled. The stolen ring is estimated to be worth between ₹60,000 and ₹70,000.

Read Also
Anwar Qadri’s Daughter Sent To Jail For Questioning About The Transaction During Her Father's...
article-image

The shop owner Pradeep Soni said, "A man accompanied by a woman arrived at our store around 6pm in the evening and asked us to show some anklets, after investigating the jewellery, they asked to see gold rings as well. While i was distracted the woman kept the gold ring with herself. And later the duo fled."

The shop owner has filed a written complaint with the local police station demanding immediate action. Police have begun investigating the case based on the CCTV footage.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Man, Woman Caught On Camera Stealing Gold Ring Worth 70K From Jewellery Shop In MP's Chhatarpur

Man, Woman Caught On Camera Stealing Gold Ring Worth 70K From Jewellery Shop In MP's Chhatarpur

Pitru Paksha Special Train Between Bhopal's Rani Kamalapati And Gaya Runs With Two Additional...

Pitru Paksha Special Train Between Bhopal's Rani Kamalapati And Gaya Runs With Two Additional...

Madhya Pradesh September 7 2025, Weather Update: State To See Light Showers For Next 4 Days; No...

Madhya Pradesh September 7 2025, Weather Update: State To See Light Showers For Next 4 Days; No...

Madhya Pradesh: CM, DyCM Urged To Ban Tests By Private Pathologies In Medical Colleges

Madhya Pradesh: CM, DyCM Urged To Ban Tests By Private Pathologies In Medical Colleges

Truck Carrying Paint Chemicals Catches Fire, Major Mishap Averted In Bhopal

Truck Carrying Paint Chemicals Catches Fire, Major Mishap Averted In Bhopal