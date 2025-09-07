WATCH: Man, Woman Steals Gold Ring Worth 70K From Jewellery Shop In Chhatarpur, Incident Caught on CCTV |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man accompanied by an elderly woman allegedly fled after stealing a gold ring worth nearly ₹70,000 from a jewellery shop in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

While they saw anklets, the duo asked to see some gold rings as well. The shop owner started showing them gold rings. Taking advantage of the shopkeeper’s distraction, the woman allegedly concealed one of the rings and both fled the store soon after without buying anything.

Check out CCTV footage below:

#WATCH | Man, Woman Caught on Camera Stealing Gold Ring Worth ₹70K from Jewellery Shop in MP's Chhatarpur #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/BdRhCCQzWS — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 7, 2025

According to reports, the theft took place in Pramod Jewellers, located on the main road near the main market. The duo reportedly arrived in the shop to see some anklets.

Further, the theft came to light when the ornaments were checked and a gold ring was found missing. The shopkeeper confirmed the theft and tried to trace the culprits but they had already fled. The stolen ring is estimated to be worth between ₹60,000 and ₹70,000.

The shop owner Pradeep Soni said, "A man accompanied by a woman arrived at our store around 6pm in the evening and asked us to show some anklets, after investigating the jewellery, they asked to see gold rings as well. While i was distracted the woman kept the gold ring with herself. And later the duo fled."

The shop owner has filed a written complaint with the local police station demanding immediate action. Police have begun investigating the case based on the CCTV footage.