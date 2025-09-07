'Body Fades, Not the Name': Indore Gangster Salman Lala’s Posters Spark Uproar During Eid In MP's Guna

Posters Of Indore Gangster Salman Lala Spark Controversy In MP's Guna On Eid Miladunnabi; Police Registers FIR |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A controversy erupted on the occasion of Eid Miladunnabi after posters of Indore-based gangster Salman Lala surfaced in Madhya Pradesh's Guna.

The poster carried the line: "The body fades but not the name, Miss you King". After the matter came to light, the police removed the posters and registered an FIR against unidentified persons in the Kotwali police station late on Saturday night.

Eid Miladunnabi was observed on a large scale in the city, with a procession starting from Colonelganj and concluding at Khyavada Square. Banners and posters were displayed widely as part of the preparations. However, the appearance of Salman Lala’s poster sparked outrage.

The matter escalated further when Abhishek Tiwari, a resident near Bhujaria Talab Mandir, complained that he was assaulted while photographing the poster. According to the complainant, he was chased and thrashed at Jayastambh crossing.

On getting the information, a large number of people from Hindu organisations reached the police station and registered an FIR. A case was registered against the unidentified accused under various sections including robbery and assault.

Later, on the complaint of Nazul Colony resident Bhagwanlal Dhimar, police filed another FIR, terming the poster an attempt to spread animosity. Investigations are underway.