 Tathastu Kanha: Where Wilderness Meets Comfort In The Heart Of Madhya Pradesh - WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalTathastu Kanha: Where Wilderness Meets Comfort In The Heart Of Madhya Pradesh - WATCH

Tathastu Kanha: Where Wilderness Meets Comfort In The Heart Of Madhya Pradesh - WATCH

Accommodation options at Tathastu Kanha are actually designed to bring people closer to the wilderness.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
Tathastu Kanha: Where Wilderness Meets Comfort In The Heart Of Madhya Pradesh - WATCH | Make My Trip

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kanha National Park, one of India’s most celebrated tiger reserves, now offers travellers a new way to experience the wild with ‘Tathastu Kanha.’ 

Nestled deep in the flourishing forest, the retreat invites visitors to live in harmony with nature and enjoy comfort and adventure. 

Guests at Tathastu Kanha can begin their mornings with the sounds of birdsong, walk along scenic nature trails, and end the day watching breathtaking sunsets as the jungle grows quiet. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh September 7 2025, Weather Update: State To See Light Showers For Next 4 Days; No...
article-image

What about food?

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Inaugurate On 30 September As Runway Nears Closure - REPORTS
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Inaugurate On 30 September As Runway Nears Closure - REPORTS
Ganesh Festival Immersion Turns Tragic In Maharashtra: At Least Four Dead, 13 Missing Across Districts
Ganesh Festival Immersion Turns Tragic In Maharashtra: At Least Four Dead, 13 Missing Across Districts
Teacher's Day: Students Groove To Phir Hera Pheri’s Classic Track; Video Goes Viral
Teacher's Day: Students Groove To Phir Hera Pheri’s Classic Track; Video Goes Viral
Lunar Eclipse 2025: Siddhivinayak Temple Doors Close After Devotees Offer Prayers In Mumbai | VIDEO
Lunar Eclipse 2025: Siddhivinayak Temple Doors Close After Devotees Offer Prayers In Mumbai | VIDEO

The property offers unique dining experiences. It includes meals under a star-filled sky, along with cultural evenings featuring tribal performances. 

For those seeking peace, hammocks are placed around the retreat to encourage stillness and relaxation.

Accommodation options at Tathastu Kanha are actually designed to bring people closer to the wilderness. 

Visitors can choose between Mongolian-style yurts and cosy cottages. Both are built to ensure comfort without losing touch with the natural surroundings.

Read Also
Travel: 7 Must-Visit Waterfalls To Explore Near Indore
article-image

Tourists can enjoy adventurous activities

Life-sized chess: Adventure seekers will also find plenty to do, with activities such as archery, cycling, swimming, and life-sized chess. 

Wandering in woods: The highlight, of course, is the Jungle Safari inside Kanha National Park, which gives travellers a chance to spot tigers, Barasingha, Leopards, and other wildlife in their natural habitat.

According to the resort’s team, the idea is to create a space where adventure, relaxation, and cultural experiences flow together seamlessly. 

The retreat is not only about seeing wildlife but also about reconnecting with nature’s rhythm.

For bookings and more information, travellers can call 9765550607.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video Shows Men Chasing Tiny Leopard Cubs Near Omkareshwar, One Cub Jumps Into Trench In Fear

Viral Video Shows Men Chasing Tiny Leopard Cubs Near Omkareshwar, One Cub Jumps Into Trench In Fear

Speeding Car Hits Bike In Jabalpur; Three Dead, Four Critically Injured

Speeding Car Hits Bike In Jabalpur; Three Dead, Four Critically Injured

Tathastu Kanha: Where Wilderness Meets Comfort In The Heart Of Madhya Pradesh - WATCH

Tathastu Kanha: Where Wilderness Meets Comfort In The Heart Of Madhya Pradesh - WATCH

Tragic! 40-Year-Old Teacher Found Dead On Railway Track In MP's Betul

Tragic! 40-Year-Old Teacher Found Dead On Railway Track In MP's Betul

Man, Woman Caught On Camera Stealing Gold Ring Worth 70K From Jewellery Shop In MP's Chhatarpur

Man, Woman Caught On Camera Stealing Gold Ring Worth 70K From Jewellery Shop In MP's Chhatarpur