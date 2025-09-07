Tathastu Kanha: Where Wilderness Meets Comfort In The Heart Of Madhya Pradesh - WATCH | Make My Trip

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kanha National Park, one of India’s most celebrated tiger reserves, now offers travellers a new way to experience the wild with ‘Tathastu Kanha.’

Nestled deep in the flourishing forest, the retreat invites visitors to live in harmony with nature and enjoy comfort and adventure.

Guests at Tathastu Kanha can begin their mornings with the sounds of birdsong, walk along scenic nature trails, and end the day watching breathtaking sunsets as the jungle grows quiet.

What about food?

The property offers unique dining experiences. It includes meals under a star-filled sky, along with cultural evenings featuring tribal performances.

For those seeking peace, hammocks are placed around the retreat to encourage stillness and relaxation.

Accommodation options at Tathastu Kanha are actually designed to bring people closer to the wilderness.

Visitors can choose between Mongolian-style yurts and cosy cottages. Both are built to ensure comfort without losing touch with the natural surroundings.

Tourists can enjoy adventurous activities

Life-sized chess: Adventure seekers will also find plenty to do, with activities such as archery, cycling, swimming, and life-sized chess.

Wandering in woods: The highlight, of course, is the Jungle Safari inside Kanha National Park, which gives travellers a chance to spot tigers, Barasingha, Leopards, and other wildlife in their natural habitat.

According to the resort’s team, the idea is to create a space where adventure, relaxation, and cultural experiences flow together seamlessly.

The retreat is not only about seeing wildlife but also about reconnecting with nature’s rhythm.

For bookings and more information, travellers can call 9765550607.