Madhya Pradesh September 7 2025, Weather Update: State To See Light Showers For Next 4 Days; No Heavy Rain Alert; Guna Records Highest Rainfall

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State will see light rain for the next four days. Weather experts said that strong weather systems have now weakened, so there is no alert for heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Cities like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, and Jabalpur will only see drizzle.

Earlier, heavy rain in many districts caused rivers and streams to overflow, and dams reached their limits. In Bhopal, the water level of the Upper Lake reached 1666.80 feet after rain in catchment areas and Sehore district.

For the first time this season, the gates of Bhadbhada Dam were opened. In Raisen, three gates of Halali Dam were also opened up to 2 meters.

According to the Meteorological Department, Madhya Pradesh has received 40.6 inches of rain so far—111% of the season’s normal. The expected rainfall until now was 32.8 inches. The state’s average normal rainfall is 37 inches. Last year, the state received 44 inches of rain. So far, 22 districts have already crossed their normal rainfall mark.

Senior meteorologist Dr. Divya E. Surendran said that on Saturday, two strong weather systems including monsoon troughs were active, which brought rain in many districts. But from Sunday, there is no alert for heavy rain anywhere.

This year, Guna has recorded the highest rainfall with 63.8 inches, which is 30.6 inches more than normal. Sheopur received 56 inches, Mandla 55.9 inches, Ashoknagar 53.9 inches, and Raisen 55.8 inches of rain.

On the other hand, the least rainfall was recorded in five districts of Indore and Ujjain divisions.

Khargone had the lowest with 25.6 inches, followed by Burhanpur with 25.8 inches, Shajapur with 26.2 inches, Khandwa with 26.4 inches, and Barwani with 26.5 inches.