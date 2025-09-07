 Madhya Pradesh September 7 2025, Weather Update: State To See Light Showers For Next 4 Days; No Heavy Rain Alert; Guna Records Highest Rainfall
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh September 7 2025, Weather Update: State To See Light Showers For Next 4 Days; No Heavy Rain Alert; Guna Records Highest Rainfall

Madhya Pradesh September 7 2025, Weather Update: State To See Light Showers For Next 4 Days; No Heavy Rain Alert; Guna Records Highest Rainfall

Senior meteorologist Dr. Divya E. Surendran said that on Saturday, two strong weather systems including monsoon troughs were active, which brought rain in many districts. But from Sunday, there is no alert for heavy rain anywhere.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 10:25 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State will see light rain for the next four days. Weather experts said that strong weather systems have now weakened, so there is no alert for heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Cities like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, and Jabalpur will only see drizzle.

Read Also
From Pizza Sandwich To Bachelor Aloo Masala Sandwich, Check Out 10 Best Places In Indore
article-image

Earlier, heavy rain in many districts caused rivers and streams to overflow, and dams reached their limits. In Bhopal, the water level of the Upper Lake reached 1666.80 feet after rain in catchment areas and Sehore district.

For the first time this season, the gates of Bhadbhada Dam were opened. In Raisen, three gates of Halali Dam were also opened up to 2 meters.

FPJ Shorts
BSP Chief Mayawati Reinstates Ashok Siddharth After Months Of Expulsion, Says His Regret And Dedication Accepted
BSP Chief Mayawati Reinstates Ashok Siddharth After Months Of Expulsion, Says His Regret And Dedication Accepted
Uttar Pradesh: 11-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth To Premature Baby After Being Raped By 31-Yr-Old Married Man
Uttar Pradesh: 11-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth To Premature Baby After Being Raped By 31-Yr-Old Married Man
Russian Strikes Spark Fire At Ukraine Government Building In Kyiv, Kills 3 Including Infant - VIDEO
Russian Strikes Spark Fire At Ukraine Government Building In Kyiv, Kills 3 Including Infant - VIDEO
Mumbai News: One Killed, Four Injured As High-Tension Wire Falls During Ganesh Visarjan Procession In Sakinaka
Mumbai News: One Killed, Four Injured As High-Tension Wire Falls During Ganesh Visarjan Procession In Sakinaka

According to the Meteorological Department, Madhya Pradesh has received 40.6 inches of rain so far—111% of the season’s normal. The expected rainfall until now was 32.8 inches. The state’s average normal rainfall is 37 inches. Last year, the state received 44 inches of rain. So far, 22 districts have already crossed their normal rainfall mark.

Senior meteorologist Dr. Divya E. Surendran said that on Saturday, two strong weather systems including monsoon troughs were active, which brought rain in many districts. But from Sunday, there is no alert for heavy rain anywhere.

Read Also
From Bombay Kacchaa To Avocado Toast, 10 Best Sandwich Places In Bhopal
article-image

This year, Guna has recorded the highest rainfall with 63.8 inches, which is 30.6 inches more than normal. Sheopur received 56 inches, Mandla 55.9 inches, Ashoknagar 53.9 inches, and Raisen 55.8 inches of rain.

On the other hand, the least rainfall was recorded in five districts of Indore and Ujjain divisions.

Khargone had the lowest with 25.6 inches, followed by Burhanpur with 25.8 inches, Shajapur with 26.2 inches, Khandwa with 26.4 inches, and Barwani with 26.5 inches.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh September 7 2025, Weather Update: State To See Light Showers For Next 4 Days; No...

Madhya Pradesh September 7 2025, Weather Update: State To See Light Showers For Next 4 Days; No...

Madhya Pradesh: CM, DyCM Urged To Ban Tests By Private Pathologies In Medical Colleges

Madhya Pradesh: CM, DyCM Urged To Ban Tests By Private Pathologies In Medical Colleges

Truck Carrying Paint Chemicals Catches Fire, Major Mishap Averted In Bhopal

Truck Carrying Paint Chemicals Catches Fire, Major Mishap Averted In Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: 8 More Medical Colleges On PPP Model Soon

Madhya Pradesh: 8 More Medical Colleges On PPP Model Soon

Bhopal: Van Vihar Educates People On Vulture Conservation; Workshop Highlights Impact Of Diclofenac...

Bhopal: Van Vihar Educates People On Vulture Conservation; Workshop Highlights Impact Of Diclofenac...