 MP News: Rising Crimes Worry Government; Tarnish The Image Of The Police
A few recent incidents of crime have embarrassed the MP government across the country. Such incidents have emboldened the criminals as well as tarnished the image of the police

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Rising Crimes Worry Government; Tarnish The Image Of The Police | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A few recent incidents of crime have embarrassed the MP government across the country. Such incidents have emboldened the criminals as well as tarnished the image of the police.

An incident in which a female DSP committed a theft in the house of her friend came to light on Wednesday.

But the police kept the incident, which took place on October 2, under wraps for 27 days to avoid embarrassment.

The incident put a question mark on the functioning of the police. A few days ago, a loot committed by policemen in Seoni came to light.

A few policemen looted Hawala money from a person as well as registered a case against him.

When the incident was revealed, an FIR was registered against some police officers and employees, who were arrested and sent to jail.

article-image

Similarly, a head constable appropriated Rs 55 lakh and ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh from the strongroom of the Balaghat police station.

A BJP leader crushed a man under the wheels of his vehicle over a land dispute in Guna and tore the clothes of his daughters.

A BJP worker was shot dead in Katni, and a double murder rocked Jabalpur city.

In Bhopal, two policemen beat up a youth so much that he died. Other than these incidents, an attempt to molest the Australian women cricketers in Indore abashed Madhya Pradesh across the country and abroad.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting over law and order during his stay in Jabalpur three days ago.

He directed the senior police officers to improve the law and order situation in the state.

The experts say such incidents increase when the criminals become fearless. The criminals should be afraid of the police, who, in turn, should fear their superiors and the government. It is only then that the law and order situation will improve.

