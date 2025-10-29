MP News: Massive Fire Destroys Goods Worth Crores At Cotton Factory In Khargone; No Casualty Reported

MP News: Massive Fire Destroys Goods Worth Crores At Cotton Factory In Khargone; No Casualties Reported |

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a cotton factory in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone. The blaze destroyed goods worth crores on Monday.

The fire broke out in Manjeet Cotton Private Limited factory in Satrati village of Kasrawad tehsil around 11:10 pm. The fire erupted suddenly at the plant on Bhoinda Road, quickly consumed machinery, raw materials and finished goods.

At the time of the incident, around 25 workers were present in the spinning section. Seeing the flames and thick smoke, all managed to escape safely, avoiding any casualties. The smoke from the fire spread so far and wide that it even reached nearby residents.

The administration acted swiftly upon receiving information. Fire brigades from Khargone, Barwani, Tikri, Rajpur, Kasrawad, Dharampuri and Dhamnod rushed to the scene.

After nearly seven hours of intense firefighting, the blaze was doused by 5:30 on Tuesday morning.

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown. However, as per reports, prima facie suggests that the factory did not have sufficient fire safety measures which allowed the fire to spread so wide and rapidly.

Police and local officials, including TI Ritesh Yadav, visited the site. “All nearby fire brigades were called. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The company management has not shared any information,” he added.

Manjeet Cotton’s HR Head JP Jaiswal confirmed, “The fire destroyed everything—plant, machinery, raw materials and finished yarn.”

The INTUC union expressed concerns over the incident. He claimed that the fire incident was suspicious and demanded a CBI investigation.

Union general secretary AP Yadav alleged that the company’s downsizing and the recent fire could be a deliberate move to claim insurance. He warned that without a government inquiry, the union would insist on a judicial investigation.