Indore News: ₹600 Crore To Be Spent On Development Of Nehru Stadium |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major boost to sports infrastructure, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Wednesday announced that Rs 600 crore will be invested in developing Nehru Stadium into an international-level sports complex.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of five new turf cricket pitches, built at a cost of Rs 11.45 lakh, to facilitate professional-level cricket practice for the city’s players.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by MLA Mahendra Hardia, MiC member and sports in-charge Nandkishore Pahadiya, regional corporator Anil Gohar, and IDCA president Devashish Nilose, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhargav said that Indore is fast emerging as a hub of sports, and the Municipal Corporation is committed to providing world-class facilities to athletes.

“Our goal is to transform Nehru Stadium into an international sports complex. A detailed development plan worth Rs 600 crore is being prepared to upgrade every aspect of the facility,” he said.

Sports in-charge Nandkishore Pahadiya added that the civic body is also developing playgrounds in 16 government schools across the city to promote sports at the grassroots level. “Four of these school grounds have already been completed,” he said.

Once the pride of Indore’s sporting heritage, Nehru Stadium has been lying in neglect and disrepair for nearly 24 years. The last international cricket match played here was an India–Australia One-Day International on March 31, 2001. Since then, the venue has seen little major activity apart from local tournaments, with much of its infrastructure deteriorating over time.

The announcement of its redevelopment has therefore come as a ray of hope for players and sports enthusiasts alike.