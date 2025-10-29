 Indore News: 4th Member Of Poaching Gang Arrested By Special Task Force
STF unit apprehended a key member of a wildlife poaching gang on Wednesday. This marks a significant step in the ongoing investigation into the illegal hunting of endangered species, including blackbucks, chinkaras, and sambars, within the region

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya pradesh): Special Task Force (STF) unit in Indore apprehended a key member of a wildlife poaching gang on Wednesday. This marks a significant step in the ongoing investigation into the illegal hunting of endangered species, including blackbucks, chinkaras, and sambars, within the region.

The poaching operation had initially led to the arrest of three other accused individuals who were found in possession of around 65 kg of wildlife meat, a country-made pistol, three live cartridges, and a Toyota Innova vehicle bearing the registration number MH-02-EP-4223.

Those arrested were Johar Sheikh – son of Ibrahim Sheikh, resident of Mital Nagar, Oshiwara, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Ilyas Sheikh – son of Shakeel Khan, resident of Mital Nagar, Oshiwara, Mumbai, Maharashtra and Salman Sheikh – son of Hasan Piyarji, resident of Munawar Momin Nagar, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Subsequently, STF Indore was called upon for further investigation, and they arrested Subah Sheikh – son of Salaseen, resident of Mital Nagar, Jogeshwari, Mumbai, the fourth accused, who was detained in Mumbai. He was brought before the Special Court in Indore for remand.

Subah Sheikh was remanded to judicial custody at the Special Court in Indore, while the other suspects, Salman, Ilyas, and Johar, have been in judicial custody for the past 10 months at the Indore Central Jail. The investigation remains ongoing as the STF and local forest authorities continue to unravel the full extent of the poaching syndicate's operations.

