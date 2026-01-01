 Indore News: SUV Accident Turns Fatal For Schoolboy, Sister Critical
HomeIndoreIndore News: SUV Accident Turns Fatal For Schoolboy, Sister Critical

Indore News: SUV Accident Turns Fatal For Schoolboy, Sister Critical

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 12:48 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: SUV Accident Turns Fatal For Schoolboy, Sister Critical | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident under Banganga police station jurisdiction on Wednesday, a Class VIII student was killed while his sister and mother were injured after a recklessly driven SUV hit them and rammed into an egg shop.

Chandan Sharma (13), a resident of Kushwah Nagar, was going to his coaching institute with his 18-year-old sister Nandini and mother Sunita when the accident occurred near Chhota Ganpati Square around 2 pm. Chandan died on the spot, while Nandini was critically injured and is undergoing treatment in a city hospital. Her condition is reported to be out of danger. Sunita received minor injuries.

After hitting the family, the SUV crashed into an egg shop, badly damaging it. Shop owner Ashish Yadav was present but managed to save himself. The vehicle was severely damaged as it was travelling at high speed.

Police said the SUV was driven by Jaspal Singh, a social worker. He had gone to distribute blankets to needy people and allegedly lost consciousness while driving, causing the accident. Police have taken him into custody for further action.

