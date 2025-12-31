 Indore News: Congress Seeks Criminal Case Over Bhagirathpura Water Deaths
A complaint was submitted to Additional DCP Ramsanehi Mishra, demanding criminal action against Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, Municipal Commissioner Dilip Yadav, Water Committee in-charge Bablu Sharma, Additional Commissioner Rohit Sisonia, Water Supply Engineer Sanjeev Srivastava, and area corporator Kamal Vaghlela.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 11:28 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City Congress workers on Wednesday reached Banganga police station to lodge a complaint in connection with Bhagirathpura contaminated water incident, in which several people reportedly died after consuming polluted water.

Congress demanded registration of a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against Mayor, IMC Commissioner and other responsible officials.

article-image

A complaint was submitted to Additional DCP Ramsanehi Mishra, demanding criminal action against Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, Municipal Commissioner Dilip Yadav, Water Committee in-charge Bablu Sharma, Additional Commissioner RohitSisonia, Water Supply Engineer Sanjeev Srivastava and area corporator Kamal Vaghlela. Congress said contaminated water turned poisonous, making arrests and punishment necessary.

Several Congress leaders were present, including Dipu Yadav, Vipin Wankhede, Satyanarayan Patel, Rajesh Chouksey, Raju Bhadoriya, Sadiq Khan, Sudama Chaudhary, Amit Patel, Ansaaf Ansari, Anwar Dastak, Rafiq Khan, Aman Bajaj and others. Memorandum was read by Block President TarunKumayo, while Sanjay Bakliwal proposed a vote of thanks.

MPCC forms 5-member probe panel

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee has constituted a five-member inquiry committee to investigate incident. Members include former minister SajjanVerma, former minister and MLA Jayvardhan Singh, MLA Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, MLA Mahesh Parmar and MLA Pratap Grewal. Committee has been directed to visit Indore, meet affected families, conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report to party office by January 5.

