 New Year 2026 Special: Indian Women Cricket Team Visits Mahakal Temple In Ujjain; Over 2 Lakh Devotees Expected Throughout The Day-- VIDEO
Members of the Indian women’s cricket team, including Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, visited Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple on New Year’s Day to seek Baba Mahakal’s blessings and attend the 4 AM Bhasma Aarti. Elaborate rituals were held as thousands of devotees gathered. Around 2–2.5 lakh visitors are expected, with heightened security including drones, CCTV cameras.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Indore/Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Women Cricket team reached Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Thursday to start their new year with Baba's blessings. Prominient players, including, Smriti Mandhana, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma and Renuka Singh Thakur were spotted offering prayers at the Nandi Hall.

They attended the Bhasma aarti held at 4am, along with thousands of devotees visiting from across India and abroad.

Around 2 to 2.5 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple throughout the day.

Rudrabhishek performed, Jyotirlionga was adorned with flowers

Mumbai: Man Arrested With ₹72,000 In High-Quality Fake Currency Near Dadar Station Ahead Of BMC Elections
BSNL Rolls Out Voice Over WiFi Services Nationwide On New Year
Sensex & Nifty Trade Flat On First Day Of 2026, Reliance, Vodafone Idea, Blue Dart Lead Market Action
Tamil Nadu Govt Announces Pongal Bonus For C, D Category Employees & Pensioners
As the temple gates opened on the occasion of the New Year, Lord Mahakal was ritually bathed with water. This was followed with Panchamrit, a mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and fruit juice.

Following this, Lord Mahakal was adorned in his royal form. A silver Tripund (three horizontal lines) was applied to his forehead. The Jyotirlinga was then adorned with a silver trident (Trishul), a silver crown of Sheshnag (the serpent god), a silver garland of skulls, and a silver-studded Rudraksha mala (rosary).

Garlands of jasmine, fragrant flowers, and dry fruits were also offered.

During the Bhasma Aarti, sacred ash was offered to Lord Mahakal by the Mahanirvani Akhara. Chants of "Jai Mahakal" echoed throughout the temple premises. The Aarti concluded with the offering of fruits and sweets. After the Bhasma Aarti, the stream of devotees continued throughout the day.

Security stepped up

Approximately 2.5 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple on Thursday—the first day of the New Year. Considering the large crowd, the police and administration have made extensive security arrangements.

According to SP Pradeep Sharma, security has been tightened at the Mahakal campus, with 200 CCTV cameras, 5 drones, a mounted police unit, 1200 police personnel, and 150 female police officers having been deployed.

