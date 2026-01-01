Indore News: 7 Accused Externed From District Limits, Restriction Orders Against 8 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City police took action against criminals involved in illegal activities, including the sale and storage of banned Chinese manjha and took action against 15 habitual criminals on Wednesday.

Out of these, seven were externed from the district limits for a fixed period. Eight others were issued restriction orders and will now have to appear regularly at their respective police stations.

According to the police, two were found involved in selling and storing Chinese manjha, which is dangerous for humans, birds and animals. These two accused were externed from the district limits while three others have been restricted with strict conditions.

All the offenders have several criminal cases already registered in different police stations and were repeatedly disturbing public peace despite previous warnings. The action has been taken under the Madhya Pradesh State Security Act 1990 after reviewing their records.

The restriction orders include conditions like mandatory reporting at the police station, not engaging in illegal activities and not disturbing public peace.