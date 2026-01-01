 Indore News: 7 Accused Externed From District Limits, Restriction Orders Against 8
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 09:21 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: 7 Accused Externed From District Limits, Restriction Orders Against 8 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City police took action against criminals involved in illegal activities, including the sale and storage of banned Chinese manjha and took action against 15 habitual criminals on Wednesday.

Out of these, seven were externed from the district limits for a fixed period. Eight others were issued restriction orders and will now have to appear regularly at their respective police stations.

The restriction orders include conditions like mandatory reporting at the police station, not engaging in illegal activities and not disturbing public peace.

